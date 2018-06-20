Fallout 3 vs. Fallout New Vegas Video Breakdown, Which Is Better?

With Fallout 76 around the corner, both long-time fans and newcomers to the iconic Bethesda franchise are once again thinking about the Wasteland and what kind of adventures it offered. For this particular topic of discussion, it’s much more than just a competition between games, but studios as well!

Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are both beloved titles in this franchise, both from different developer teams. Though under the same publisher, each had a very different creative take due to the team’s vision and no one can seem to agree on which one takes the cake as far as the RPG experience goes. Our friends over at GameSpot have taken to that challenge in the ultimate “versus” showdown pitting Bethesda’s honeybuns Fallout 3 against Obsidian Games’ Fallout: New Vegas. \

Personally, Fallout: New Vegas is my pick but even I can admit that Fallout 3 has the advantage when looking at overall world design. Though taking to the desert in New Vegas was incredibly fun (and dangerous), the Fallout 3’s Capital Wasteland had much more to explore when it comes down overall structure. New Vegas players were plagued with not-so-shiny buildings they couldn’t enter, whereas Fallout 3 let wanderers pretty much take their pick as to where to venture.

That being said, Fallout: New Vegas wins hands-down when it comes to the way missions were set up. The overall infrastructure was much more appealing to the standard RPG player and the characters themselves were much more engaging. There was absolutely no shortage of things to do in the Mojave desert, simply walk up to a passerby and undertake a brand new quest. Though Fallout 3 definitely had their fair share of quests and people to engae with, it definitely fell short in the fight for survival.

If you like gameplay mechanics and character progression, New Vegas is where it’s at. If you like world exploration, Fallout 3 is your go-to. But does everyone else agree? Probably not but you can check out the video above to hear their take on it, as well as sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below as to which Fallout takes the crown!

Fallout 76 releases on November 14th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

