Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets New Update to Celebrate First Anniversary

A new update for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has today been released to celebrate the game’s first anniversary. Despite remaining hugely popular, developer Sandfall Interactive has done very little with Expedition 33 over the past few months. While there have been some updates released here and there, Sandfall seems to have largely moved on from Expedition 33 and now seems to be focusing on its next project. For those longing for new content of some form, though, it has now arrived as a way of honoring the game’s birthday.

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Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, update version 1.5.5 for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a pretty small one. The main highlight of this patch is the addition of new haircut options for all of the game’s playable characters. These “Anniversary Haircuts” will now appear at select merchants in Expedition 33 and will let players mix up the appearance of their characters in a new way if desired.

Outside of this new content, Sandfall has also squashed a few remaining bugs in Expedition 33 that players have continued to come across. While none of these errors were game-breaking by any means, Expedition 33 should now be just a bit better than before thanks to these bugs now being a thing of the past.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update today, you can find them attached in full below.

New Content

Added 1st Anniversary haircuts for the expedition! Gustave’s Anniversary haircut is available at the Gestral Merchant near Stone Wave Cliffs. Verso + Maelle + Lune + Sciel + Monoco’s Anniversary haircuts are available at the Gestral Merchant near Grosse Tête on the World Map.



Fixes