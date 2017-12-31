Relive The 90s With This Backstreet Boys Fallout 4 Mod

Ah, the 90s. Filled with baggy jeans, mood rings, bleached hair, and the ever present boy bands. Some of us look back on those times fondly, while others, like yours truly, mostly look back with an “oh god, why” expressions fully equipped. No matter which side of the spectrum you reside on – we’ve got a new mod just for you so you can take the 90s with you into the Commonwealth.

That’s right, Backstreet’s back (alright) with a new Fallout 4 mod. We love modding here, we cover some of the best of the best out there on a regular basis, but this one – though not a game changer – deserves a spotlight for no other reason than the fact that it exists. For those currently diving back into Bethesda’s latest Fallout title (perhaps you’re trying out the new faction and ending, seen here), we’ve got just that final thing needed for your expansion playthrough.

There’s no special ending, no crazy God Mode – simply Backstreet Boys “Everybody” over and over and over and over again. This will be your Hell, and you won’t be able to put it down. For that, we’re sorry. But you should check out the mod anyway, because it exists – and we think that’s pretty cool.

If you’re ready to get those frosted tips back into the fray, you can download the Backstreet Boys’ ‘Everybody’ mod right here over at Nexus. For other rad mods for the Wasteland, check out some of our previous coverage below:

Or you could simply enjoy Fallout 4 in a new way with the new VR experience that is available now for the HTC Vive.