New Fallout 4 Update Released to Fix Anniversary Edition Issues

A new update for Fallout 4 has today been released by Bethesda across all platforms. At the start of November, a massive “Anniversary Edition” patch for Fallout 4 went live as a way of celebrating the game’s 10th anniversary. Unfortunately, this update was quick to break numerous aspects of the Fallout title, which resulted in some major backlash from players. Now, Bethesda is trying to resolve these ongoing annoyances by letting loose another patch.
Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the November update for Fallout 4 comes with a variety of different resolutions. The primary fixes that have arrived with this update are tied to stability and performance, as Bethesda is trying to cut down on crashes that have been occurring on certain platforms. Other than this, it has also resolved some errors related to save files, which were previously giving players fits.
In addition to today’s Fallout 4 update, Bethesda made clear that it’s working on another sizable patch that will drop in December. Details on what this update will include haven’t yet been shared, but Bethesda did say that it’s going to release a storage expansion feature in the future.
For now, if you’d like to see everything that has been done with this new Fallout 4 update, the full patch notes courtesy of Bethesda can be found below.
Fallout 4 November Update Patch Notes
Crash and Stability Fixes
- Fixed crash when starting a new game with Creations installed on PS4.
- Fixed crash when quitting after exiting an interior with Pip-Boy open (PS4/PS5).
- Guest/local users can no longer access the Creations menu, which resulted in an inoperable state
- Addressed rare crashes when choosing to use the save data load order, especially when loading saves with missing Creations.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when selecting ‘Purchase Credits’ on PC
- Fixed a crash when selecting “Download all owned Creation Club Creations”
Save/Load & Profile
- Exit saves are now correctly created when exiting to the main menu
- Fixed infinite loading when downloading missing Creation Club content from a save made on a different platform.
- Switching Xbox user profiles no longer causes softlocks or loss of controls.
- Fixed an issue where loading a save file with different creations enabled did not prompt a load order warning
- Downloading a creation and disabling it immediately, will no longer cause content that relies on it to become permanently disabled
UI & User Experience
- Performance improvements in the Creations menu across platforms.
- Fixed softlocking when entering/exiting the Creations menu repeatedly.
- Fixed infinite loading/hang when loading a save file that requires creations.
- Bundle prices now update immediately after purchasing individual items in the bundle.
- Bundles now show correct file sizes for included creations.
- Localization improvements.
- In-game Creations menu now respects the load order set by the player, not alphabetical order.
- Players can now like/unlike creations in the Load Order menu as intended.
- Guest/local users can no longer access the Creations menu; option is now greyed out as on PS4.
- Downloaded Creations will now remain visible in your Load Order after deletion from BethesdaNet