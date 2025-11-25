New Fallout 4 Update Released to Fix Anniversary Edition Issues

A new update for Fallout 4 has today been released by Bethesda across all platforms. At the start of November, a massive “Anniversary Edition” patch for Fallout 4 went live as a way of celebrating the game’s 10th anniversary. Unfortunately, this update was quick to break numerous aspects of the Fallout title, which resulted in some major backlash from players. Now, Bethesda is trying to resolve these ongoing annoyances by letting loose another patch.

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the November update for Fallout 4 comes with a variety of different resolutions. The primary fixes that have arrived with this update are tied to stability and performance, as Bethesda is trying to cut down on crashes that have been occurring on certain platforms. Other than this, it has also resolved some errors related to save files, which were previously giving players fits.

In addition to today’s Fallout 4 update, Bethesda made clear that it’s working on another sizable patch that will drop in December. Details on what this update will include haven’t yet been shared, but Bethesda did say that it’s going to release a storage expansion feature in the future.

For now, if you’d like to see everything that has been done with this new Fallout 4 update, the full patch notes courtesy of Bethesda can be found below.

Crash and Stability Fixes

Fixed crash when starting a new game with Creations installed on PS4.

Fixed crash when quitting after exiting an interior with Pip-Boy open (PS4/PS5).

Guest/local users can no longer access the Creations menu, which resulted in an inoperable state

Addressed rare crashes when choosing to use the save data load order, especially when loading saves with missing Creations.

Fixed a crash that could occur when selecting ‘Purchase Credits’ on PC

Fixed a crash when selecting “Download all owned Creation Club Creations”

Save/Load & Profile

Exit saves are now correctly created when exiting to the main menu

Fixed infinite loading when downloading missing Creation Club content from a save made on a different platform.

Switching Xbox user profiles no longer causes softlocks or loss of controls.

Fixed an issue where loading a save file with different creations enabled did not prompt a load order warning

Downloading a creation and disabling it immediately, will no longer cause content that relies on it to become permanently disabled

UI & User Experience