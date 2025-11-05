Fallout 4 Reveals Full List of Changes Ahead of Anniversary Edition Update

Ahead of its release next week, Bethesda has revealed the full list of changes that will be coming to Fallout 4 for its Anniversary Edition update. With Fallout 4 turning 10 years old in 2025, Bethesda is opting to reinvigorate the game with a handful of new features. The biggest addition on this front is set to be the arrival of Creations, which includes fan-made mods that can be accessed in a more streamlined manner. While Creations is the marquee feature heading to Fallout 4, though, it’s not the only one by any means.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outlined in a new post on Steam, Bethesda shared with fans everything that will be rolling out to Fallout 4 next week on November 10th. Beyond the aforementioned arrival of the Creations menu, Bethesda has made some slight gameplay improvements, specifically to NPCs and VATS. Fallout 4 will also be getting additional fixes related to game crashing, with others being specific to PC and include resolutions for ultrawide monitor setups.

Further down the road, Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Rather than this release taking place next week, though, Bethesda will be bringing Fallout 4 to Switch 2 at some point in 2026. At the time of this writing, we have yet to see FO4 running on the Nintendo console, but footage should be coming about in the months ahead.

Until then, to get a look at all of these upcoming additions to Fallout 4 for yourself, you can view the full patch notes attached below.

Creations Menu: A new in-game Creations menu has been added, making it easier than ever to discover, download and enjoy content from professional developers and passionate enthusiasts alike.

Gameplay & Performance

VATS Accuracy: VATS hit chances are now consistent across platforms and no longer drop to 0% or show incorrect values. Targeting enemies through walls without the Penetrator perk is no longer possible.

VATS hit chances are now consistent across platforms and no longer drop to 0% or show incorrect values. Targeting enemies through walls without the Penetrator perk is no longer possible. NPC Visual Creations: Fixed stuttering and hitching caused by Creations that edit NPC visuals. Performance is improved when using such Creations.

Stability & Crashes

BNET Connectivity: Better handling when there is a Bethesda.net outage

Better handling when there is a Bethesda.net outage Crafting Station Crash: Interacting with crafting stations or the workshop on ultrawide monitors no longer causes crashes.

Ultrawide & Super Ultrawide Support

UI & HUD Scaling: UI elements, HUD backgrounds, and item previews now scale correctly for 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios. Menus, quest updates, tutorials, workshops, and inspected objects are no longer stretched or squished.

UI elements, HUD backgrounds, and item previews now scale correctly for 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios. Menus, quest updates, tutorials, workshops, and inspected objects are no longer stretched or squished. Pip-Boy Map: Players can now place markers, fast travel, and pan the map to the right side in the Pip-Boy when using ultrawide resolutions.

Players can now place markers, fast travel, and pan the map to the right side in the Pip-Boy when using ultrawide resolutions. Save Preview Images: Save preview images are now letterboxed to avoid looking squished on ultrawide monitors.

Miscellaneous