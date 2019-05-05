Fallout 4 Mod Brings Anime Characters to the Commonwealth

Bethesda’s games have often been a popular destination for modders, with countless creations being implemented by fans. Fallout 4 has definitely been a title that modders fancy, and one of the latest modifications blends two different mediums: gaming and anime. With the game being less than four years old at this point, it’s definitely not surprising to see fans still creating their own content for it. That said, the new AnimeRace Nanakochan mod gives players the ability to transform any of the game’s female characters into ones that look straight out of an anime.

Created by “hiyokomod” over on Nexus Mods, AnimeRace Nanakochan can replace either NPCs or the player character with a character model that would typically be found in an anime. Unfortunately, it’s only limited to the women found in the Commonwealth, and the modder appears to not want to give the men the same treatment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to them, there are “several character creation elements,” which can be seen in the video above. In addition to this, not all hairstyles will look as good on the anime character models, as some of them tend to clip into the character’s clothing. You can read all about the mod itself as well as how to download it right here.

Fallout 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

“As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home.”

