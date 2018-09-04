This Fallout 4 Mod Brings Detroit Become Human to the Wasteland

Mods are a fantastic way for players of any type of game to freshen up the experience a bit while also adding an incredible amount of replayability. With Detroit Become Human having been a huge success on the PlayStation 4, we couldn’t help but to share this Fallout 4 mod inspired by the Android-driven narrative.

The mod in question is called ‘Synths Revamped’ and though it doesn’t include any drastic gun cutscenes, it does completely overhaul how the synthetics look in-game:

There’s even an optional retexture for Mr. Nick Valentine himself. This mod comes with robot eyes, human eyes, a Dima texture.

The creator themselves mentioned that this simple (yet stunning) project was inspired heavily by the PlayStation 4 exclusive Detroit Become Human, and the sleek overhaul is definitely apparent in the design. You can even see it in action with the video at the top of the article!

It’s a pretty simple mod at face value but looking at its interactive nature, it’s more stunning than what first meets the eye. Completely retexturing the synths in-game gives an even more modern feel (other than The Institute) to the Wasteland, adding a very unique component to the gameplay experience.

Interested in downloading this mod for yourself? You can do just that right here as well as check out any questions the creator may have answered!

For those interested, here’s more about Detroit Become Human exclusively for the PlayStation 4:

“Set in Detroit City during the year 2036, the city has been revitalized by the invention and introduction of Androids into everyday life. But when Androids start behaving as if they are alive, events begin to spin out of control. Step into the roles of the story’s pivotal three playable characters, each with unique perspectives as they face their new way of life.

In this ambitiously bending and thrilling narrative, every choice and action will not only determine the character’s fate, but that of the entire city and possibly beyond.”

For more mod recs, you can find the author of the story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.