Fallout 4: New Vegas Debuts New Trailer, Shows Off Incredible Character Creation

A stunning new trailer has been revealed for the incredible total conversion project that breathes fresh life into Fallout: New Vegas by completely revamping it using the Fallout 4 engine.

“This just in – A package courier found shot in the head near Goodsprings has reportedly regained consciousness and made a full recovery,” began the developer team’s latest update to those interested in this impressive fan project.

The video above gives us an incredible first look at the revamped character creation. Making one’s own character in an RPG is a huge step towards total immersive. Though Fallout: New Vegas was an incredible narrative experience, the graphics haven’t aged well over time. Luckily with this overall, we see a new and improved form of personalization within the Mojave Desert and this video gives us a closer look at just that.

For those that might be new to this project, the team has been working hard on this project for years now working side by side with fans and Bethesda themselves to make sure this project is accurate, legal, and the perfect blend that fans have been hoping for.

Each week the creative team offers unique insights into their progress towards completion, and you can bet that radioactive butt of yours that we’ve got you covered! This is a project that we are very passionate about as well and we absolutely love all of the amazing updates from the team.

The incredibly ambitious fan project Fallout 4: New Vegas blends the best of both worlds into one passionate gaming venture. We’ve been following our friends on this endeavor for awhile now, and their ambitious fan-project continues to impress with each new update. The team has done a fantastic job at keeping those interested in this ambitious project tuned into its progress, and you can learn even more by visiting their official website linked below!

