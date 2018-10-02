‘Fallout 4: New Vegas’ Update Reveals Team’s Current Status

While we await the arrival of Fallout 76, the team behind the incredible impressive Fallout 4: New Vegas project has just revealed a brand new developer update as they go into crunch mode regarding this incredibly ambitious undertaking.

Because of the workload size and the public excitement surrounding this total conversion mod, the team is at a point where they are reassessing their current status.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to their latest Facebook post, “Team F4NV has been growing and changing over the last few weeks, with a number of new team members joining us and helping to take care of new tasks within our team, including some folks that have some great new content we’ll hopefully be able to showcase in the immediate future.”

They began by stating what they are not currently looking for sense they recently began a bout of new hires:

2D Artists – As it is, we’ve actually reached a point on Team F4NV where our 2D team is full! While this may change in the future, we currently feel that our 2D team is capable of meeting all of our needs as they stand.

Web designers – Currently, we have a fairly large web design team to take care of our website, and feel that there’s little need to grow it beyond it’s current state.

Alpha/Beta Testers – It bears repeating that we have no plans to recruit any testing team for F4NV, nor do we have plans for a public beta. While we appreciate the interest many people have for our project, this is not something that we will be needing.

As for what they are looking for:

Animators – We’re currently looking to expand Team F4NV’s animation team. Ideally, applicants should be fairly familiar with animation workflow in 3DSMax, and if possible should know the Fallout 4 animation pipeline, though this is not a requirement.

3d Asset Creators – As always, a project like F4NV needs asset artists to fill out the massive world of the Mojave Wasteland. A familiarity with the Fallout 4 asset pipeline would be ideal.

Voice actors – Unsurprisingly, we are also still looking for voice actors to join our voiceover team!

Level designers – We’re also always looking to expand our level design team! Applicants should be familiar with the Creation Kit, and ideally also own a copy of Fallout: New Vegas for the purposes of working from an original reference in the New Vegas GECK if necessary.

The team, of course, is looking for quality above quantity, and makes sense with how long this has been in the works. With Bethesda having given the final greenlight for this to proceed, it’s time to take the next steps to ensure it’s as perfect as it can possibly be!

To learn more, check out the official Fallout 4: New Vegas site right here.