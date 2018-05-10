Fallout 4: New Vegas Team Provides Productive “Workload” Update

We’ve been following our friends over at Fallout 4: New Vegas for awhile now, and their ambitious fan-project continues to impress with each new update. The team has done a fantastic job at keeping those interested in this ambitious project tuned into its progress, and their latest update is no different.

Though infinitely shorter than previous updates, the latest “Devlog” entry more or less encompasses the team’s entire focus. In their most recent post on social media, the creative team behind this project (and given the green light by Bethesda!) decided to clue fans in on what the overall goals are at this point, how productivity has increased exponentially, as well as where those interested can meet and greet with the F4NV crew themselves.

They first started out their blog post by stating, “This last week have been incredibly productive for our Level Design team. With the recent addition of a couple new members, their output has greatly increased, and as such the work on our worldspace has ramped up even further. The amount of progress they’re now making is nothing short of unbelievable, and we look forward to showing off more of their progress in the coming days and weeks!”

Not surprising, given that they recently put out a call that they were still looking for additional help! If you’re interested in joining the team, you can check out how to apply right here!

They then added, “On the assets front, our art team has continued on with plenty of content to help fill out the worldspace as well. Efforts have been focused on further fleshing out the world our LD team has been building. This has left us with a worldspace that has increasingly been coming to life, and the impact as of late has become incredibly striking.

Our scripting team meanwhile continues work on questing and backend systems development. Minor upgrades to New Vegas systems to bring them in line with the Fallout 4 systems we have to work with have been well underway, as well as continued development on things such as the revamped HUD and Hardcore mode. We hope to have some more information on these in the near future, so stay tuned for that.”

And lastly, if you happen to be in the Phoenix area, you can meet the team at the Phoenix Comic Fest happening later this month:

“On May 26th, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, we’ll be taking part in a panel alongside other fan projects such as Installation 01, Black Mesa, Wolves, and Timesplitters: Rewind, and talking about what goes into making a project of this scope and scale.”

It’s great to see them so positive and focused, and we’re excited to see the next big step for this project here soon! To learn more, check out the official Fallout 4: New Vegas site right here.