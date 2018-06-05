Fallout 4: New Vegas Team Provides Update on What’s Playable

With all of the Fallout 76 news and anticipatory impatience that is running rampant until Bethesda’s E3 showcase, many RPG fans have a lot more Fallout on their brain than usual. Luckily, there are some amazing fan projects out there that help pass the time and many of them with Bethesda’s blessing. One of these projects is the total conversion mod that brings Fallout: New Vegas into Fallout 4 and the team behind this venture have just provided an update on progress that many will be happy to see.

“Firstly,” begins their weekly Devlog update “is the work done by our level design team. As with previous weeks, our work on shaping and populating the “in-between” parts of the worldspace continues. These areas have really been taking shape over the last few weeks, and we’re quickly approaching the point where you can walk through the worldspace and only explore areas that have completed their initial design pass. This refers to areas that have seen their initial work on a given region, and have enough of their level design and assets in place that they’re playable. This does not mean they’re complete, of course, only that they’re ready for a player to explore them and they’d appear to be in a state where they look finished, if not yet polished. As more assets are finished, further passes on these areas will continue to flesh them out and make them into fully developed regions that will eventually come together to create a consistent and complete worldspace.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They also mentioned the work that the Level Design team is currently powering through, including what they are doing to make this as smooth as possible, “Our level design team continues on their journey to fill the Mojave with the furniture and objects that make it the world of Fallout: New Vegas. Work in this regard has been greatly helping with the Level Design team’s efforts to fill in and flesh out the work, and has helped to create a better synergy between the team over the last few weeks. In conjunction with this, work has of course been carrying on with the weapons that many of you have been asking about as of late, and we hope to have some more awesome progress shots of these items over the next few weeks.”

Scripting work also continues in an effort to “diversify” the gaming experience and expanding on the areas in Fallout 4 that many players found lacking. UI, animations, icons, and more are also all being completely overhauled to make this project as visually stunning as it can possible be! “The work on these has been nothing short of astounding,” boasts the team, and compared to the original art found in F:NV they’ve been absolutely stunning!”

To learn more about the project that has been years in the making, check out their official website right here!

Like Fallout and modding? Did we just become best friends? Feel free to follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for both and full-on fangirl!