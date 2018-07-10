Fallout 4: New Vegas Update Addresses Settlement Conflicts

The Bethesda-approved fan project Fallout 4: New Vegas blends the best of both worlds into one passionate gaming venture. We’ve been following this incredibly ambitious team for quite some time now, and their passionate fan-project continues to impress with each new update. The team has done a fantastic job at keeping those interested in this ambitious project tuned into its progress, and their latest update is no different.

The F4NV team took to social media for yet another Devlog update, this time it’s all about settlements and some integration issues the devs have run into. “Fallout 4’s settlement system is a fundamental part of the game’s core gameplay loop,” began the latest update. “It’s key to the early quests in the game, and drives one of the possible faction questlines in the base game. For many players, it’s the sole reason they play Fallout 4, and for good reason – being able to build towns or homes out in the world is loads of fun for many people!”

They added, “The plot of Fallout: New Vegas is centered mostly on pre-determined areas of control within the Mojave Wasteland, and the interactions between these bastions of civilization and the untamed wilds beyond. As such, being able to strike out and build a brand new settlement out there makes little sense. The Mojave is an incredibly harsh locale, and if there is a safe haven to be had from the punishing desert conditions and deadly wildlife, it’s likely to already occupied by somebody. And even the act of moving out from a location known to be safe is an extremely risky proposition, with roads held by Powder Gangers and encroaching wildlife like Deathclaws and Cazadores. To that end, we feel that from a narrative perspective, being able to build brand new settlements doesn’t really make sense.”

But what about faction conflicts and issues with the pre-existing story? The team explains, “Most every event in Fallout: New Vegas can be tied back to the core inter-factional conflicts at the heart of the game’s narrative. Most any quest or location, and the player’s actions there, has a real impact on the game world beyond the immediate locale they occur in.

“In the event that we were to add settlements to the world that the player could found or build up, we’d want to implement them correctly in a manner that was consistent with the existing content in the base game. This would necessitate integrating the growth and changes to player settlements into the overarching plot of the game, and would require countless lines of new voice acting and quest scripting as a consequence. Given the amount of work we need to do just on the pre-existing quests and voice acting, this simply isn’t feasible for us to do without compromising our focus on core project needs.”

They then went on to explain how their project will blend with Fallout 4‘s content in a way that retains New Vegas’ uniqueness without making it seem random and misplaced:

“In Fallout 4, the player is able to move into a home in Diamond City – Home Plate. This location allows the player to build certain pieces of furniture and decor, and create a comfortable and unique home for their player character, while also providing them with the space to setup crafting equipment that they might need for their specific character build. This portion of the settlement system is something that we feel will lend itself well to F4NV in the various player homes that can be obtained throughout the course of the various main and side plot quests in the game. This will of course be implemented with integration alongside the reimplemented skills and perks from New Vegas, and so should feel like an expansion on the kind of content one would expect from Fallout: New Vegas.”

That’s all for this week’s update! To learn more about the project that has been years in the making, check out their official website right here!

