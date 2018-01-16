Fallout 4: New Vegas Shows Off the More Animated Side to Vault Boy

We’ve covered the amazing Fallout 4: New Vegas mod quite a bit – can you blame us? Bringing what people loved about the New Vegas set up into the already expansive world of Fallout 4 is the best of both gameplay experiences and its exactly what every Sole Survivor needs. While the team is hard at work at making it ready for players to enjoy, the team has released another, shorter, update in wake of their revealed karma system.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As the more eagle-eyed among our fanbase have noticed, each of the karma and reputation icons, as well as the individual perk icons, are now animated, bringing them in line with the ones used in Fallout 4. This incredible work, done by our 2D Art lead bigcman, is just a small selection of the incredible animated icons we’ll be using in F4NV!”

To see the animated versions of the Vault Boys, you can see them in action right here.

“Fallout 4: New Vegas aims to recreate Obsidian Entertainment’s Fallout: New Vegas in Fallout 4’s Creation Engine, with all of the original quests, story and content, with additional gameplay elements and systems from the new and improved engine!”

If this project interests you, and you’re digging what you see in the video at the top of the page, the design lead is looking for some additional help! If you have the chops and want to contribute, you can apply right here to see if you can become apart of making the Wasteland even better!

For those wondering why we would even want New Vegas in Fallout 4, here’s more about the game below (TL;DR: it’s cool):

“Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas.

It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.

As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 videogame of the year, Fallout 3.”