Fallout 4 Gets New Update to Coincide With Season 2 of TV Show Releasing

Bethesda has today released a new update for Fallout 4 to coincide with Season 2 of the Fallout TV show returning on Prime Video. As a way of celebrating the 10th anniversary of Fallout 4, Bethesda let loose an “Anniversary Edition” version of the game back in November. Unfortunately, this update more or less broke Fallout 4 and introduced a variety of new problems to the experience. Now, Bethesda is trying to clean up these issues and has let loose another patch to help improve the game for players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now on PC, the December 2025 update for Fallout 4 comes with some pretty important fixes. Bethesda has specifically resolved some bugs tied to save data that were giving many players fits since the arrival of Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. Beyond this, improvements have also been made to the game’s UI and overall stability. While this update is now on PC, those on consoles will have to wait until 2026 for this patch to go live.

As mentioned, today happens to also be the day that Fallout Season 2 is premiering on Prime Video. While the crossover of this new update with the Fallout TV show might not have been intentional, it means that those who want to return to Fallout 4 in the wake of checking out Season 2 should find that the game is better than before. Hopefully, more updates of this type continue to roll out in the weeks and months ahead.

To get a look at everything done with this new Fallout 4 update today, the full patch notes can be found below.

Save/Load and Content Handling

Fixed issues with the missing Creations Bundle add-on for Steam

Game now recognizes Creation Club content upon loading a save file from an older build.

Correct warning dialogue is shown when Creations are disabled but not deleted.

General UI/UX Improvements

Improved visibility and interaction in the Category List, fixed overlapping boxes, and ensured button prompts display correctly on all platforms (including ROG Ally and Steam Deck).

Fixed issues with missing or broken UI elements, such as missing button layouts, gallery image enlargement, and empty titles in “My Library”.

Improved sort menu transparency and restored the ‘Best Results’ sort option.

Addressed keyboard input loss and cursor visibility issues in the Creations menu.

Fixed prompt and navigation issues when rapidly re-entering the Creations Store or using the PS Store overlay.

Creations removed from the storefront can now be individually deleted from the Load Order.

Banner carousel/category rows no longer endlessly scroll when opening the Purchase Credits menu.

Crash & Stability Fixes

Addressed crashes related to downloading all Creations, data reloads, idling in menus, profile sign-out, and leaving the Creations menu (especially on PS4/PS5).

Fixed rare crashes after store purchases, during scrolling/viewing in the Creations menu, and when starting a new game with Creations enabled.

Improved error handling for rapid menu actions and ensured the game no longer hangs on quit.

Ultrawide, Steam Deck, and Platform-Specific Fixes

Workshop menus and reset screens are now optimized for ultrawide and super ultrawide monitors.

Fixed performance hitches and UI alignment issues on ultrawide

Addressed platform-specific issues such as button prompts, misplaced UI

Text, Localization, and Miscellaneous