Fallout 4 VR Patch Live on Steam: World Scaling, New HUD, and More

Take to the Common Wealth in an all new way with Fallout 4 VR in order to experience everything this beloved open-world RPG has to offer, but this time with that virtual reality spin. For those that already have the title, a new patch just went live in Steam Beta and it brings with it a few new features, as well as a ton of bug fixes to make the play experience even more enjoyable.

Here’s how to access the Steam beta and what’s new within the world of Fallout 4 VR:

How to access the Steam Beta:

Log into Steam. Right Click on Fallout 4 VR in your Library. Select Properties. Select Betas. A drop down menu will appear. Select Update 1.1.24.0. Select OK. Wait for the game to update. When done, Fallout 4 VR Update 1.1.24.0 should appear in our Library.

If it still appears only as “Fallout 4 VR” in your Library, repeat the above steps.

Fallout 4 VR Beta Update Version 1.1.24.0 Patch notes

New Features

Added the following options to VR Settings:

* Adjust overall world scale to improve issues relating to height

* Invert Pip-Boy map scrolling

* “Minimal Power Armor HUD

* “Fixed Pip-Boy Size”

Added various performance and quality options. Some options will require a game restart.

Bug Fixes

Scope support has been added

Improved V.A.T.S. targeting

Fixed crash occurring when transferring lots of items (e.g. “Transfer Junk” in Workshop)

Fixed rendering issues with stars and other sky objects

Fixed rendering issues that resulted in flickering lighting

Fixed rendering issue with the SteamVR controller models

Fixed notes sometimes having invisible text or being upside down

Fixed rendering issue with blurry hands and weapons when moving in Direct Movement mode

Fixed precipitation occlusion

Adjusted Pip-Boy and Power Armor HUD visuals

Menus that pause the game will no longer move with the HMD

Fixed issue with scrolling through crafting requirements when there were more than 5 requirements

Fixed an issue where log Holotapes wouldn’t play in Projected Pip-Boy mode

Fixed Pip-Boy and HUD color settings not saving after restart

Fixed the Blitz perk sometimes putting the player in unintended locations

Fixed the orientation of the player model when using the Barber or Facial Reconstruction NPCs.

Fixed the player occasionally not being in the right location when starting a new game

Fixed occasional crash fix when saving and loading

Fixed compass orientation while in Power Armor

Various other minor fixes and improvements

