Fallout 4 VR Patch Live on Steam: World Scaling, New HUD, and More

Take to the Common Wealth in an all new way with Fallout 4 VR in order to experience everything […]

By

Take to the Common Wealth in an all new way with Fallout 4 VR in order to experience everything this beloved open-world RPG has to offer, but this time with that virtual reality spin. For those that already have the title, a new patch just went live in Steam Beta and it brings with it a few new features, as well as a ton of bug fixes to make the play experience even more enjoyable.

Here’s how to access the Steam beta and what’s new within the world of Fallout 4 VR:

How to access the Steam Beta:

  1. Log into Steam.
  2. Right Click on Fallout 4 VR in your Library.
  3. Select Properties.
  4. Select Betas.
  5. A drop down menu will appear. Select Update 1.1.24.0.
  6. Select OK.
  7. Wait for the game to update.
  8. When done, Fallout 4 VR Update 1.1.24.0 should appear in our Library.

If it still appears only as “Fallout 4 VR” in your Library, repeat the above steps.

Fallout 4 VR Beta Update Version 1.1.24.0 Patch notes

New Features

  • Added the following options to VR Settings:
  • * Adjust overall world scale to improve issues relating to height
  • * Invert Pip-Boy map scrolling
  • * “Minimal Power Armor HUD
  • * “Fixed Pip-Boy Size”
  • Added various performance and quality options. Some options will require a game restart.

Bug Fixes

  • Scope support has been added
  • Improved V.A.T.S. targeting
  • Fixed crash occurring when transferring lots of items (e.g. “Transfer Junk” in Workshop)
  • Fixed rendering issues with stars and other sky objects
  • Fixed rendering issues that resulted in flickering lighting
  • Fixed rendering issue with the SteamVR controller models
  • Fixed notes sometimes having invisible text or being upside down
  • Fixed rendering issue with blurry hands and weapons when moving in Direct Movement mode
  • Fixed precipitation occlusion
  • Adjusted Pip-Boy and Power Armor HUD visuals
  • Menus that pause the game will no longer move with the HMD
  • Fixed issue with scrolling through crafting requirements when there were more than 5 requirements
  • Fixed an issue where log Holotapes wouldn’t play in Projected Pip-Boy mode
  • Fixed Pip-Boy and HUD color settings not saving after restart
  • Fixed the Blitz perk sometimes putting the player in unintended locations
  • Fixed the orientation of the player model when using the Barber or Facial Reconstruction NPCs.
  • Fixed the player occasionally not being in the right location when starting a new game
  • Fixed occasional crash fix when saving and loading
  • Fixed compass orientation while in Power Armor
  • Various other minor fixes and improvements

(via Reddit)

