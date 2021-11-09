Fallout 5 Teased by Bethesda Director Todd Howard

Fallout 5 has been teased by longtime Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard. During a recent interview with IGN, Howard confirmed that the fifth mainline entry in the Fallout saga has been outlined by those at the studio. However, given the developer’s upcoming work on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, it sounds as though the game won’t be created at any point in the near future.

In a conversation that touched on some upcoming projects at Bethesda while also celebrating the 10th anniversary of Skyrim, Howard mentioned that the studio is still very much attached to the Fallout IP. So much so, in fact, that he doesn’t want the series to be passed on to another company to create. “Look, Fallout’s really part of our DNA here,” Howard said of the studio’s continued love for the RPG series. “We’ve worked with other people from time to time – I can’t say what’s gonna happen. You know, we have a one-pager on Fallout 5, what we want to do.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Howard didn’t go on to give any further details about this “one-pager” for Fallout 5, but his statement here does confirm that those at Bethesda Game Studios have at the very least considered such a project. Sadly, with how much else Bethesda Game Studios has in the pipeline, Howard has no earthly idea when Fallout 5 could even be created. “Again, if I could wave my hand and have [Fallout 5] out – you know, I’d like to find a way to accelerate what we do, but I can’t really say today or commit to anything, [like] what’s going to happen when,” he went on to say.

In recent years, Bethesda Game Studios has given a ton of love to the Fallout series with Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 being the studio’s last two releases. However, after this large focus on the post-apocalyptic series, it definitely sounds like the IP could remain dormant in the coming years before Bethesda finds a way to make Fallout 5 become a reality.

What do you think about this confirmation from Howard that Fallout 5 exists as an idea within Bethesda? And when do you think the game might actually release? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.