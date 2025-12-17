Fallout 5 Director Reveals First Major Story Details

We finally have an idea of when Fallout 5 will take place along with some story details on the game. It was confirmed a few years ago now that Bethesda is planning to make Fallout 5, but it likely isn’t in full development yet. Bethesda’s Todd Howard recently gave an update on The Elder Scrolls 6‘s development and stated that they overlap development with other projects, as they have extended pre-production periods. That suggested that Fallout 5 may be in the very early stages of development, potentially so the team can smoothly transition into it once The Elder Scrolls 6 is finished.

With that said, Fallout 5 probably isn’t coming until the 2030s. There may be some other games like a Fallout 3 remaster or maybe some kind of interstitial title similar to New Vegas. However, the next mainline, core numbered entry seems to be many years away from happening. Fans can rest easy knowing it will happen one day, but it’s likely that the foundation for the game is only starting to be laid now. There’s no telling where in the world it will be set, but we may have an idea of the time period and some general things about the world.

Fallout 5 Will Take the TV Show’s Story “Into Account”

In a new interview with the BBC, Todd Howard confirmed that the long-awaited Fallout 5 would take place either after or during the events of the new TV series. That’s not totally surprising, as many of the games move forward through the timeline, even if they’re not directly connected. However, Fallout 76 does take place the earliest of any of the games, so it’s not impossible for them to go backward if there is a story worth telling. Still, Howard says that Fallout 5 will take the events of the TV series into account.

“Fallout 5 will be existing in a world where the stories and events of the show happened or are happening. We are taking that into account.”

Fallout Season 2 just premiered, and it’s a great continuation and expansion of that universe. The first season introduced some big ideas into the universe that could, in theory, radically change the world for future games. Season 2 could potentially do the same, so it’ll be interesting to see how Fallout 5 reckons with that. Perhaps the next game will be set on the West Coast where it is directly impacted by the events of the show, or maybe Bethesda will try to create more distance from it. Either way, we’ll just have to wait and see.

