Rumored Fallout 3 Remaster May Be Shadow Dropped

The long-rumored remaster of Fallout 3 may not get any kind of marketing build-up like your typical game release. Bethesda has a long history of making games and they have experimented with a variety of ways for marketing them. With Fallout 4, the game was announced and out within six months, a rare concept in an industry that will sometimes announce games many years before it’s ready. Starfield, on the other hand, was announced 5 years prior to its release. The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced at the same time as Bethesda’s sci-fi game and it’s still not out, unfortunately.

However, Bethesda shocked everyone earlier this year when it released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered the same day it was announced. Although there were a lot of leaks that suggested this might be coming, no one could say for certain and no one knew exactly what they might be getting. Would it be a full blown remake? Would it be slightly polished up? It wasn’t until we were actually playing that we found out how much of the game had changed and it was a very fresh experience. Now, there are rumors that Bethesda is working on a remaster of Fallout 3, but when can we expect to play it?

Fallout 3‘s Rumored Remaster May Not Be Announced Before It’s Released

While promoting Fallout Season 2 for Prime Video, game director Todd Howard was asked about Fallout remasters by Dexerto. The interviewer specifically referenced some vague comments Howard made about working on new Fallout projects. Howard noted that he sees the demands for Fallout remasters and is looking forward to the day they can reveal what they’re working on. However, he suggested that whatever is revealed, whether it be a Fallout 3 remaster or something else entirely, may be shadow dropped.

Howard stated that he has an appreciation for the ability to release a game, and no one knows much about it before they play it themselves. As a result, that means Bethesda will avoid talking too much about future releases for years. Given Bethesda’s reputation, they have the ability to release a game pretty quickly with minimal marketing, particularly with remasters that are already so beloved.

If such a thing is in the works, perhaps the Fallout 3 remaster will release around the time of Season 3 of the show. Season 3 will begin filming this coming summer and likely release in 2027. Fans have been bummed that there isn’t a new Fallout game tied to these shows, but perhaps a remaster could satisfy them.

