New Fallout Games Teased by Todd Howard

It seems like Fallout fans shouldn’t give up hope on new games in the series. Although the Fallout series wasn’t created by Bethesda, the company definitely popularized it with its modern open-world, first-person gameplay. The studio has made three of its own Fallout games in-house and partnered with Obsidian Games to make Fallout: New Vegas, a game that is widely regarded as one of the best in the franchise. The last Fallout game came out in 2018 in the form of Fallout 76, but since then, Bethesda has been busy with games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, making Fallout 5 a distant pipe dream.

Todd Howard has said in the past that Fallout 5 will happen, but no one really knows when that might be. Historically, Bethesda has only worked at one game at a time, which is why it has taken so many years for The Elder Scrolls 6 to get made. However, there have been rumors that Bethesda may be quietly working with other studios to get not just a new Fallout game made, but multiple. Rumors suggest that this may be some kind of remake or successor to Fallout: New Vegas, but we really have no idea and probably won’t for some time. However, Bethesda has teased more Fallout games.

New Fallout Games May Be in the Works

During Fallout Day, a celebration of the franchise, a lot was announced. Of course, Fallout Season 2 is on the way, there’s stuff happening in Fallout 76, and there’s various merch going up for sale. But notably, there were no brand-new Fallout games announced. It was a bit disheartening for some fans, but Bethesda knows what people want. During the stream, Todd Howard took a moment to tell fans that they hear their demands and they’re working on even more than what was revealed during this event, which will be revealed in due time.

“Even though I am recording this — it’s not live — and I’m probably watching myself right now from my desk and I’m reading your chat and that thing you want and this other thing you want… Hey, we read it all,” said Howard. “Just know we are working on even more. We are looking forward to the day when we can share that with everybody.”

During the event, a new version of Fallout 4 was announced for Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. Given so much was unveiled, it certainly seems like Howard’s message is a tease for something more grand. What that will be remains to be seen, but hopefully we aren’t too far away from finding out more.

