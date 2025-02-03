Xbox and Bethesda Just Made it Worse to Be a Fallout Fan

It’s not a good time to be a Fallout fan. With Bethesda Game Studios focused on The Elder Scrolls VI, Fallout 5 is not going to release anytime this decade. And this is crazy considering Fallout 4 itself is already 10 years old. Since then, Fallout fans received Fallout 76, but Fallout 76 itself is seven years old. Further, it is not a proper Fallout game and its quality, or lack of quality rather, was notably quite divisive. There’s been absolutely nothing going on with Fallout beyond the Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime. A bizarre reality for such a major franchise that is also one of Bethesda’s — and by extension Xbox’s — most importance franchises. And it just got worse for Fallout fans.

Considering how many years it has been since Fallout 4, and considering how far away Fallout 5 still is, many Fallout fans have been hopeful Bethesda and Xbox were cooking up a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas. One of the reasons Fallout fans have been particularly hopeful about this possibility is because Xbox, in addition to owning Bethesda, also owns Obsidian Entertainment, who made Fallout: New Vegas for Bethesda back in 2010.

That said, it has been seemingly confirmed that Fallout: New Vegas 2 is not in the works. We know this because 14 years after leaving Obsidian Entertainment, Fallout: New Vegas writer John Gonzalez has returned to Obsidian in the capacity of a creative director. Yet it’s not to work on Fallout: New Vegas 2. And we know this because Gonzalez confirmed as much. To this end, if Obsidian Entertainment was working on a sequel, it would be insanely silly to be doing as much and not involve Gonzalez whilst employing him. As a result, we can assume a sequel is indeed not in development.

So this means Fallout 5 is not in the works, not in any meaningful capacity at least, and neither is Fallout: New Vegas 2. So, what is going on with Fallout? Well, it’s clear not much. All there is for fans to look forward to is the previously leaked Fallout 3 remaster.

After all these years of nothing, it’s perplexing that this the update Fallout fans have received. Not only has there been nothing, but communication from Bethesda and Xbox on the future of the franchise has been equally poor.

