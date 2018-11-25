‘Fallout 76’ Is Now Available for $25 Off

Fallout 76 has dropped to one of the lowest prices it’s been seen at so far with the game now available through Amazon for $25 less than the normal price.

All three platforms the game is available for are included in the sale with the PlayStation 4 listing, the Xbox One listing, and the PC listing all pricing the game at $34.99, nearly half of the normal $60 price it’s typically available for. The deal appears to have gone live for Black Friday but is still live to give cyber shoppers time to save on the game, though there’s no end date listed to give an idea of when the promotion will go away.

The Amazon sale isn’t the only one that’s going on now, but it is offering the game for a lower price than it’s been seen at before. GameStop’s Black Friday promotion, for example, put the Standard edition of the game at just $39.99 just around a week after the game came out. Deals like these could have simply been planned long ahead of time to take advantage of the holiday rush that fell so close to Fallout 76’s release date, but it could also be a quick reaction on Bethesda’s part to get the game out there to more people following some mixed reviews that lean more towards negative than positive. Fallout 76 seemed to have gotten review bombed shortly after its release, but after the reviews had time to come out from both critics and users, the reviews are still either mixed or negative with no average score breaking the 60 mark. Even Halloween’s creator John Carpenter gave his critique of the title and called it a “glitchathon of a game that he enjoyed despite its flaws.

While the Standard edition of the game is the one that’s dropped to just $35, the premium Tricentennial edition is also on sale for just $50. That’s $30 less than the normal price, and it still comes with all the extras below that players can use to decorate their characters and C.A.M.P. sites.

Tricentennial Power Armor Customization for the T-51, T-45, T-60, and X-01 Power Armors

Tricentennial Weapon Customization for the 10MM Pistol, Hatchet, and Laser Rifle

Spectacularly Handsome Vault Boy Mascot Head Patriotic Uncle Sam Outfit

Celebratory Vault Boy Saluting Emote

First-Class Tricentennial Workshop Posters

Tricentennial Commemorative Photo Frame

Fallout 76 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and you can read our in-progress review here.

