Final ‘Fallout 76’ Beta Dates Announced

Fallout 76 beta testers will get two more chance to experience the game before release with Bethesda announcing two final test dates.

Taking to Twitter to tell those looking forward to Fallout 76 when they could head back to the wasteland of West Virginia, Bethesda Game Studios’ Twitter account shared an updated schedule with more test days on November 6th and November 8th. The official Fallout Twitter account shared another message about the updated schedule to alert its followers of the last two dates.

ICYMI – The the schedule has been updated with the final two B.E.T.A. sessions. Hang out with us Tuesday and Thursday before launch on November 14. pic.twitter.com/DaPtpTGNfM — Fallout (@Fallout) November 5, 2018

Following the end of the beta on November 4th, the next beta on November 6th will only be open for a short while to allow players to try the game again. From 1-3 p.m. ET, the beta will be open across all platforms. It’s a time that won’t allow a lot of people to join it since it’s taking place in the middle of the day on a weekday, but the short beta window might have some changes going on behind the scenes that Bethesda’s testing. Packing as many players into the game as possible within a short timeframe is a common way to stress test servers, something that Fallout 76 needs since it’s an always-online multiplayer game.

The next beta is a bit more forgiving with its times since it starts on a Thursday and goes later into the day. It still starts at 2 p.m. ET, so those who work traditional schedules might miss out on most of it, but it ends at 8 p.m. to allow everyone to squeeze in a few hours at the end if possible.

Both the tweet from the Bethesda Game Studios account and the official Fallout tweet referred to the new beta dates as the “final” sessions, so unless something goes wrong that warrants some sort of extension like players got in the past, these dates will be players’ final chance at the game before it launches. Bethesda’s been taking feedback from players throughout the beta as players either praised parts of the game or offered suggestions for better features and mechanics. Stash space is one topic that’s come up often, the conversation dealing with a limited amount of space players have to work with in their loot chests with many players saying that they’ve already maxed out their Stashes.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 14th.