‘Fallout 76’ Beta Release Dates Revealed, Xbox One Priority

Following today’s earlier reveal of Fallout 76’s opening cinematic, we’ve finally got a set date for when the first beta – or “B.E.T.A” – will go live. For those that pre-ordered the game on Xbox One, you’ll have first dibs next month with PlayStation 4 and PC players following behind a week later.

“Starting in October we’ll be selecting people who have pre-ordered the game from a participating retailer to enter our B.E.T.A.,” the community administrator for Bethesda said earlier this month. “We’ll start small and grow over time as we prepare for launch. Be sure you’ve read our F.A.Q., for details on how to redeem your B.E.T.A. code and other important details.”

The “B.E.T.A” period will kick off first for Xbox One players on October 23rd, and then will be going live on PC and PlayStation 4 a week later on October 30th.

Bethesda is doing things quite differently with this Fallout title! The prequel is set outside of the linear games in the franchise, instead giving those players that have been curious about a co-op experience a way to do just that. The small server size makes the online experience less daunting, though there are still some gamers that are not convinced.

We’ve got tons of Fallout 76 coverage pouring in. To stay up to date on the latest news, check out our full community hub right here to stay in the know 24/7. As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on Nov. 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

“Reclamation Day, 2102. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers – chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.”

