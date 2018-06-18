Fallout 76 Beta Will Come to Xbox One First

Fallout 76 will offer a beta test for all those who preorder the game, but Xbox One players will get it ahead of everyone else.

Called the Break It Early Test Application (B.E.T.A.), Bethesda announced the beta during its E3 presentation. Following the on-stage announcement, a FAQ page for the beta has been set up on Bethesda’s Fallout site to answer questions about the test and entice fans to preorder so they can access it.

“Do you have nerves of steel? An ironclad will? Average hygiene and an affinity for pre-packaged goods? Then Vault-Tec WANTS you! If you think you have what it takes to be a B.E.T.A. tester – and enjoy prolonged confinement without sunlight – then you’re in luck! Join the proud ranks of Vault 76 today.”

Beneath the usual disclaimers about age requirements and terms and conditions that apply to the beta, Bethesda answered several questions about the beta and confirmed that it’d be coming to the Xbox One first. No explanation was given for the limited exclusivity of the beta, so it’s unclear if Bethesda has struck some type of deal with Microsoft, though you’ll notice in the trailer above that the Xbox logo flashes right before Bethesda’s official E3 trailer begins.

“The B.E.T.A. will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net). Stay tuned for exact timing for each platform here and @Fallout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please note that the B.E.T.A. for Xbox One will begin first, followed by other platforms.”

A release date for the beta also hasn’t been announced, but with the game due out later this year, it shouldn’t be too long before Bethesda shares more beta info. Bethesda also reiterated in the FAQ that you only have to preorder the game to get access to the beta, but that’s also the only way that you’ll be able to participate. No codes will be sent out if you don’t have the game preordered, but as soon as you make that purchase, you’ll be in line to receive access for it when the beta is ready.

For those who preorder the game and go ahead and get their code, you can start the redemption process now so you’re ready when the beta is released.

“Go to https://account.bethesda.net/en/settings/redeem-code. You will be required to log-in with a valid Bethesda.net account, and enter your Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. redemption code (located on your pre-order receipt or email confirmation). At a later date, you will be contacted via your registered email address where you will be provided your official console B.E.T.A. access code or Bethesda.net download instructions. Codes may only be redeemed once, and redemption cannot be transferred or recovered to another account.”

Fallout 76 is scheduled to launch on November 14.