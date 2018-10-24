Bethesda Warns ‘Fallout 76’ Players of “Spectacular” Bugs

Bethesda shared an open letter with Fallout 76 fans that told people “spectacular issues” await them and Bethesda during the game’s beta.

Fallout 76’s beta kicks off today with Xbox One users getting the first crack at the game’s world, and players are bound to encounter bugs in it. Bethesda’s said as much in the past with the most recent message appearing to be one final way to level with players while also acknowledging that there will be issues with the beta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our worlds, whether it be Fallout, Elder Scrolls, or the coming Starfield, are important places to us. We do everything we can to treat them with care,” Bethesda’s message said. “We know they mean just as much to you. That the time you spend in them is important, and you want each time you experience one to be special and all it can be. And that with Fallout 76, you too are left wondering ‘What, exactly, is this?’”

“What is this?” is a question that many Fallout fans have had leading up to the release of Fallout 76 even after the game was revealed and showcased through events and trailers. Speaking to those players who are preparing to start the beta and eventually the full game, Bethesda said that when it comes to what Fallout 76 truly is, “that’s up to you.”

A Note to Our Fans //t.co/STRzjzv7gt pic.twitter.com/3wlGpnLKKp — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 22, 2018

These issues will be “spectacular” though, as Bethesda phrased it towards the end of the message. Bethesda acknowledged that its games are prone to bugginess and is ready for some of the issues that players will encounter and report, but others sound like they’ll come as a surprise for both players and Bethesda.

“We all know with the scale of our games, and the systems we let you use, that unforeseen bugs and issues always come up,” the letter continued. “Given what we’re doing with 76, we know we’re opening everyone up to all new spectacular issues none of us have encountered. Some we’re aware of, such as areas where performance needs to improve with lots of players. Others we surely don’t. We need your help finding them, and advice on what’s important to fix. We’ll address all of it, now and after launch.”

Fallout 76’s first beta for the Xbox One starts on October 23rd with the full game releasing on November 14th.