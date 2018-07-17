Fallout 76 Celebrates World Emoji Day With In-Game Interaction Wheel

Though we still have some time before Bethesda releases Fallout 76 into the wild, this is the day where the world (or the internet) celebrates what we care most about: emojis. The publisher is celebrating this recently added ‘holiday’ in the best way they know how: with an emote wheel!

We first learned about the emote wheel during the Bethesda E3 showcase earlier this year, but what a perfect time to whip it back out and show the full scale of what it can do? Since Fallout 76 can be played with both friends and solo, playing within a group with the use of this emote wheel makes in-game shenanigans even more fun! Or, if you like to play solo, get on with yo bad self and give that thumbs up with all the passion you can muster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is one thing we’ll mention, and it’s an echo of one of the Twitter responses to the original post. Fortnite has these pretty hilarious dance emotes to let players show off their sick, sick dance moves. It would be cool if Bethesda added something like that into Fallout 76, just for grins and giggles. Plus, it’d make watching a stream of the game that much more fun. Drop a nuke and dance those worries away.

Fallout 76 release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 14th! To learn more about the game:

“Welcome you to Fallout 76, the online prequel where every surviving human is a real person. Work together, or not, to survive. Under the threat of nuclear annihilation, you’ll experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe.

Reclamation Day, 2102. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers – chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.”