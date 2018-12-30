Gaming

‘Fallout 76’ Fans Are Upset That Bethesda’s $80 ‘Fallout’ Rum Bottles Are Made of Plastic

Bethesda is no stranger to more adult-geared partnerships. Back in 2015 they paired up with Carlsberg for a Fallout beer line and now they are going a little darker with Nuka-Cola Dark. These fine rum beverages will boast a 35% alcohol content and when you’re done? A sweet new Fallout collectible to add to that gaming shelf – though some were hoping for a little more quality packaging with the 80 dollar price tag.

Many fans that pre-ordered their special edition Fallout rum back in September have been taking to social media to lament Bethesda’s design choice. Though the design itself is visually perfect, it would have been so much better had it been made of glass instead of a cheaper plastic:

YouTube is also littered with videos critiquing Bethesda for what is perceived as yet another marketing fail. Following the nylon bag fiasco, the studio’s marketing regarding their Fallout franchise is under a huge microscope which means decisions like this are going to face judgement immediately.

What do you think about the 80 dollar plastic bottle decision with Bethesda’s partnership with Silver Bottling Co.? Still worth it for the collectible value, or are you going to head on over to Etsy? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

