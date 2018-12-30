‘Fallout 76’ Fans Are Upset That Bethesda’s $80 ‘Fallout’ Rum Bottles Are Made of Plastic

Bethesda is no stranger to more adult-geared partnerships. Back in 2015 they paired up with Carlsberg for a Fallout beer line and now they are going a little darker with Nuka-Cola Dark. These fine rum beverages will boast a 35% alcohol content and when you’re done? A sweet new Fallout collectible to add to that gaming shelf – though some were hoping for a little more quality packaging with the 80 dollar price tag.

Many fans that pre-ordered their special edition Fallout rum back in September have been taking to social media to lament Bethesda’s design choice. Though the design itself is visually perfect, it would have been so much better had it been made of glass instead of a cheaper plastic:

Videos by ComicBook.com

@Fallout I ordered the Nuka Rum Bottle as a present for my fathers upcoming birthday. As I’ve seen recently, the bottles are made of cheap stuff I’d rather not give him. For the price. Its his 50th bday, and he likes fallout. Is there a way to return it? I’d hate to look cheap. — Jehanne (@Jehanne30727480) December 25, 2018

The actual bottle design is a plastic shell the cheap generic ‘Nuka Rum’ is stored in. Funny because you can get actual usable Nuka drinking bottles on Etsy for 1/3 the price Bethesda is charging. //t.co/2iSJNyoVB0 — GamesNosh (@GamesNosh) December 25, 2018

>bethesda put out a Fallout 76 Rum.

>pics make it look like a rocket shaped glass bottle

>people get it

>its literally a plastic coke bottle with a thin plastic sleeve on it. — Matt (@Matt_FOS) December 27, 2018

Advertised a $80 bottle of Fallout themed dark rum with pictures showing a very unique bottle. Not only was shipping delayed by over a month, but it turned out that the awesome bottle was just a plastic mold over the top of a generic glass bottle. — Barley 🌸 (@PastelDoe) December 27, 2018

So, my Nuka Dark Rum finally arrived. I was told the delay was bc they wanted to refine the inferior packaging. They are gigantic. And light. The plastic–yes, plastic, I was expecting glass–is very cheap. Same I think as the Fallout 4 fridge, which I also have pic.twitter.com/SAUC2ILHxk — Holly Green (@winnersusedrugs) December 24, 2018

YouTube is also littered with videos critiquing Bethesda for what is perceived as yet another marketing fail. Following the nylon bag fiasco, the studio’s marketing regarding their Fallout franchise is under a huge microscope which means decisions like this are going to face judgement immediately.

What do you think about the 80 dollar plastic bottle decision with Bethesda's partnership with Silver Bottling Co.? Still worth it for the collectible value, or are you going to head on over to Etsy?