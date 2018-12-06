Fallout 76 Customer Data May Have Been Leaked Inadvertently By Bethesda Support

Bethesda was hoping to set a new standard with its recent release of Fallout 76, but it’s run into its fair share of trouble as well, between people asking for refunds and wondering why they got the wrong type of bag with their Power Armor Edition of the game. But now something much worse may have occurred, involving sensitive customer information.

According to Kotaku, consumers that have filled out replacement canvas bag orders for their Fallout 76 Power Armor packages have noticed an interesting glitch — being able to access Bethesda’s support system. As a result, they can open and close tickets however they see fit, as well as access customer names, addresses and other personal details located within said tickets.

Bethesda has since corrected the problem and made sure consumers couldn’t access the information, but a number of Reddit users have noted that they’ve come across these details. Jessiepie, for example, noted the following:

“I am receiving every single one of your support tickets on my Bethesda account. Mostly it’s your receipts for you power armor set requesting a new bag. These receipts contain all your info. Your email and home address and the card you used to buy this extremely glitched game.”

And another, RadioactiveTrinket, had this to say:

“I went on the support website today, to update a ticket of mine, and surprisingly (or not…) I ended up being able to see all sorts of tickets, with people putting their personnal informations in them, like receipt screenshots, names, addresses and so on.”

You can also see the tweet below to get an idea of what consumers were looking at.

@BethesdaSupport I am receiving other people’s support tickets on my @bethesda account. I have numerous people receipts for power armor set that includes their email & home address and the type of card used. This is not good, right? #Fallout76 pic.twitter.com/KUpGCNfIF0 — Jessie Tracy (@JesscaTracy9) December 5, 2018

Bethesda simply responded, “Hi guys, we’ve resolved this issue,” but it’s unknown at this point just how deep the, ahem, fallout will go from it in terms of what information was made available. Guess we’ll find out over the next few days…

