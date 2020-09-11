Fallout 76 Is Adding a New Way to Earn XP and Rewards

✖

Fallout 76 players are always in need of more rewards like gear and experience, and on September 15th, there will be a new way to chase those rewards through the Daily Ops feature. These Daily Ops will consist of randomized and repeatable challenges players can embark on to earn things like gear and experience for their characters as well as in-game currency to spend at the store. Bethesda shared a preview of the Daily Ops this week ahead of their release date to explain how they’ll work.

Those who’ve been paying attention to Bethesda’s Inside the Vault posts may have seen Daily Ops mentioned before when discussing the plans for Fallout 76’s new seasons. In the first instance of Daily Ops that’s coming next week, players will be faced with a new mode playable by up to four different players that’ll feature different mutated enemies.

The first of these Daily Ops missions will consist of a mode called “Uplink” where players have to secure certain locations and fight the mutated enemies. Daily Ops are different from other repeatable missions in the sense that they’re filled with randomized elements like mutations, locations, and the enemies themselves. Bethesda highlighted the randomized mutations as something that’ll make the Daily Ops feel different every time you try one.

“We’re particularly excited to implement randomized enemy mutations, which are unique effects that will apply to all enemies you encounter in a Daily Op,” Bethesda said. “For example, creatures that explode on death, or that can only be killed by a melee hit will challenge teams to work together and strategize how to take them down efficiently. Along with the combination of different locations to explore and enemy factions to take on each day, we feel that Daily Ops will offer lots of variety every time you join up.”

On top of this preview, specifics on the mutations and enemies included in the first Daily Ops were also provided. Those details for the Uplink mode can be found below.

Daily Ops: Uplink

Locations: The Burrows, The Burning Mine, Valley Galleria, or Vault 94 Additionally, with Update 22, you will now also be able to explore Vault 94 even when you’re not in a Daily Op.



Enemy Factions: Super Mutants, Blood Eagles, or Robots.

Enemy Mutations: Creatures will receive one of the following mutations in a given Daily Op, in addition to “Piercing Gaze,” which will apply during all “Uplink” Daily Ops: Piercing Gaze: Enemies have greatly enhanced perception of players Volatile: Enemies will explode on death Active Camouflage: Enemies will be cloaked when not attacking Resilient: Enemies can only be killed by a melee attack Freezing Touch: Enemy attacks will freeze players



Fallout 76’s Daily Ops will release on September 15th.