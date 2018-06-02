Massive Fallout 76 Ads Going Up For E3 2018

Earlier this week, Bethesda and its internal studio Bethesda Game Studios took the Internet and gaming circles by storm with the surprise reveal of a brand-new Fallout adventure, dubbed Fallout 76.

The reveal consisted of only a simple teaser trailer and a handful of details, however, Bethesda promised more information at E3 later this month.

To prepare for the game’s unveiling — which is sure to be one of the talking points of the entire event — Bethesda has taken a play out of the Sony book (who recently erected its own giant Spider-Man E3 ad), and is in the process of putting up a trio of massive Fallout 76 ads to accompany the hype around its E3 reveal.

Fallout 76 got Hotel Figueroa this year for E3 https://t.co/JwDeCVx2kt pic.twitter.com/CPwWMWd8u1 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 2, 2018

The advertisements were first spotted by Reddit user innacuratebear, who has been providing live updates on their status ever since.

As you can see in the tweet above, the ads — which are located on Hotel Figueroa — are not yet complete, in fact, work for the third ad hasn’t even begun. The first two both notably feature the series’ mascot, Pip-Boy, and so will presumably the third.

Interestingly, the massive ads don’t seem to reveal anything about the game’s nature, not even the slightest detail. But they sure do look good.

I’ve personally always wondered how much these type of E3 ads cost, and whether the eyeballs they garner makes them worth it. Perhaps we will ask Bethesda at E3 this year.

Details on Fallout 76 are currently scarce. We don’t have a release date, platforms, or even any official details on the title. However, some details of the unofficial variety have emerged, revealing that the game is being developed by a new Bethesda Game Studios team, and is an online survival role-playing game, akin to the likes of Rust and DayZ.

For concrete Fallout 76 information, you will have to tune into Bethesda’s E3 presser later this month. Whatever is revealed, you will be able to read about it right here on WWG.

In the comments below, let us know what your hype levels for the new Fallout game currently are.