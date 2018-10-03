‘Fallout 76’: Bethesda Confirms the Return of a ‘Fallout’ Favorite

Fallout 76 is bringing a lot of “new” to the Wasteland with its online play and more social-centric features. Even though the spinoff title offering a brand-new experience, 76 is very much a part of the beloved franchise and will feature many throwbacks to previous games in the series. Case in point? The triumphant return of the Fat Man from Fallout 3!

We recently had a chance to speak with the developers over at Bethesda to learn more about Fallout 76, and we just had to ask: Where is the Fat Man? Thankfully, Bethesda confirmed to that yes, the Fat Man would continue to be a staple, though where it can be found is still left for players to discover when the game drops later this year.

For those that are unaware, the Fat Man is a M-42 Tactical Nuclear Catapult that made its debut in Fallout 3 and has since been featured in Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, Fallout Shelter, and the subsequent board game experience.

According to the Fallout Wiki, “The Fat Man was conceived, developed, and tested inside the Fort Strong armory in Boston. The barracks were leveled and several houses were constructed around the fort to provide a testing area to better ascertain how much damage the weapon would cause in an urban environment.”

This weapon packed a mean punch and was instantly hailed as the Fallout weapon to grab. With great range and an even-greater impact, the Fat Man will continue to live on in infamy when Fallout 76 arrives for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 14th!

