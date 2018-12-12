Fallout 76 Players Want One Glitch To Come Back After Being Fixed

Usually when developers fix big glitches in a game, that’s a good thing. Apparently that’s not the case with Fallout 76 because a bug centered around the Feed the People quest has been fixed and players are demanding its return.

Before the latest patch dropped for the online title, anyone that completed the Feed the People live event would be awarded with a can of stew. Because of the nature of the event – and the name of the event itself – many assumed this was just a normal, and fitting, reward. Apparently, it was a glitch the whole time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where the bug came in is that everyone on the server would receive the reward when in actuality, it was only intended for those that saw the event’s completely all of the way through. Now that the bug in question has been patched out, players are begging Bethesda to un-fix said glitch. But don’t worry – there are no pitchforks – mostly people just think it’s hilarious that our lives are so dependant on stew. Which, fair.

The Reddit boards especially go back and forth about the “balance” of the bug fix and then a few BioShock references got thrown in there, the teleportation of goods – that sort of thing. All normal Fallout 76 talk, really.

To see what else is new with the latest patch, you can see the full notes here with a brief summary below:

C.A.M.P. Construction Improvements: Small obstructions will now be automatically removed when you place objects on top of them, allowing you to more easily build where you want.

Small obstructions will now be automatically removed when you place objects on top of them, allowing you to more easily build where you want. C.A.M.P. Placement Improvements: You will now be notified when you log into a world and your current C.A.M.P. location is occupied by another player. If you stay in that world, you can place your C.A.M.P. back down for free somewhere else. If you decide not to place your C.A.M.P. and join a new world where your space is unoccupied, it will be automatically placed in its original spot.

You will now be notified when you log into a world and your current C.A.M.P. location is occupied by another player. If you stay in that world, you can place your C.A.M.P. back down for free somewhere else. If you decide not to place your C.A.M.P. and join a new world where your space is unoccupied, it will be automatically placed in its original spot. SPECIAL Re-speccing: Upon reaching level 51, and every level thereafter, you’ll be able to choose whether you want to unlock a new Perk Card or reallocate one SPECIAL point.

Upon reaching level 51, and every level thereafter, you’ll be able to choose whether you want to unlock a new Perk Card or reallocate one SPECIAL point. Push-to-Talk: We’ve implemented a push-to-talk hotkey for Voice Chat on PC so that you can decide when to speak up and when to remain silent.

We’ve implemented a push-to-talk hotkey for Voice Chat on PC so that you can decide when to speak up and when to remain silent. New PC Settings: We’ve added Field of View and Depth of Field sliders so that you can further customize your view in-game.

We’ve added Field of View and Depth of Field sliders so that you can further customize your view in-game. 21:9 Resolution Support: On PC, you can catch an even wider view from those gorgeous Appalachian vistas, because Fallout 76 now supports monitors that use 21:9 aspect ratios.

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Thoughts on the game so far or noticed any other quest glitches you’d like to see addressed? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.