Fallout 76 Is Giving Players Some Free Items This Week

Fallout 76 players are getting to ring in the new year with a couple of free items that Bethesda is giving away for a short while. These aren’t resources like consumables or weapons and are instead posters that are returning to the Atomic Shop, but they’re also bringing with them the opportunity to complete some questlines from the Wild Appalachia event if you didn’t get to attempt them when they were first live.

Bethesda announced its selection of free items in a post on the Fallout site that was the developer’s last update for players for 2019. The Nukashine Party Poster, Sheepsquatch Ate My Brother Poster, and Pioneer Scouts Poster were all added to the Atomic Shop once again for free until January 7th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once you head into the shop and acquire these items, Bethesda said you’ll be able to mount them around your settlement and check them out to start some quests by following the information on the posters.

“Did you miss out on any of the Posters that were up for grabs during Wild Appalachia last year?” Bethesda’s post said. “This week, you have another shot at them, because we’ve brought all three back to the Shop for free for a limited time. And in case you haven’t yet completed the questlines that arrived with Wild Appalachia, you can place these Posters in your C.A.M.P. and give them a read to begin those adventures.”

While these items will be available for free until January 7th, there are a couple of other Atomic Shop picks that’ll be going away on that same day. Bethesda listed multiple items that are leaving the Atomic Shop soon on January 7th and have been discounted for their remaining time in the shop, so you may want to check them out if you’re looking to add some decorations for cheap.

Fallout 76 players recently encountered a cheat in-game that caused them to lose items after exploiters stole them, but that issue has thankfully been resolve it seems. Bethesda said it was looking into ways to compensate players affected but has not shared an update on the matter publicly since then.

Looking ahead to the new year, Fallout 76 players can expect to see the Wastelanders update release sometime in the next few months with more details like these shared as we move closer to the expansion’s release.