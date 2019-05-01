Free Fallout 76 Items Added to Atomic Store

Fallout 76 players can now grab some free items from the game’s Atomic Store after Bethesda added them among other items which can still be purchased in exchange for Atoms. Unlike other free items which are added occasionally, the emote and the decorative piece which are now in the store don’t have an end date and will seemingly be there indefinitely, or at least they’re not in any danger of being removed anytime soon.

The free items in question are a “Gift” emote and a Punch Bowl which can be used to decorate players’ settlements. There’s another free item in the store called the “Sheepsquatch Ate My Brother” poster, but only the first of those two will remain in the store with no planned end date for when they’ll be removed.

“We’re offering a free Gift Emote that you can use let other Dwellers know when you’re feeling generous,” Bethesda said about the free emote. “The addition of a Gift Emote has been one of the most common Emote requests we’ve seen from the Fallout 76 community, and we’re excited share it with you.”

The Punch Bowl item is also a bit more interactive than it seems at first glance, at least according to the item’s description. Bethesda said you can prop this item up somewhere in your C.A.M.P. and fill it with liquor to treat your guests when they come over.

There’s nothing in Bethesda’s post about the items that suggests what prompted the developer to give away the free items. It could very well be that there were just several items being added at once, so why not make a few of them free? It could also be connected to some of the backlash over Repair Kits, an Atomic Shop addition that has a direct impact on gameplay. Players weren’t too pleased with the item being added, so perhaps this is a way to pacify them.

Whatever the reason may be, free is free. The items are now available in the Atomic Store at no cost to players.

