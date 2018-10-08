‘Fallout 76’: Watch Over 25 Minutes of Gameplay Footage

We learned a lot about Fallout 76 this past week when we got a chance to play the game for ourselves alongside the amazing team over at Bethesda. We learned about the Fat Man return, how nukes drop, and even tried (and failed) to take out a dragon. For those wanting to know a little more about how side of the side quests look, here is just under 28 minutes of unedited gameplay footage going from a night-time setting into daylight. There’s even a quest involving the Moth Man!

In the beginning of the footage is for quest looking for the dreaded Moth Man. In the earlier footage, it’s mostly just me looking around because 1) it was incredibly interesting and 2) I couldn’t really see a damned thing. The old adage is true: turn that brightness way way up.

Still, there were so many little details to uncover from holotapes to an actual offering table for the legend himself. But just because we were on a quest for the supernatural didn’t mean there weren’t other enemies about – which is why all the blood.

Shifting gears a bit you can also see the different types of automatons to go up against as well as some of the gorgeous greenery West Viriginia has to offer. I will say that even though we had a group of four, we splintered off quite a bit and it was very easy to just go lone-wolf and experience the game all by my lonesome.

You can also see me grabbing every bobby pin, yellow-tinted plate, and every other bit of scrap I could find. For those already familiar with this franchise, most notably Fallout 4, building is key and when setting up your most fortified C.A.M.P, those supplies are necessary! Plus you can break everything down and make improvements to your weapons and armor sets – it’s pretty awesome and felt very much like a Fallout game throughout.

We’ve got tons of Fallout 76 coverage pouring in! To stay up to date on the latest news, check out our full community hub right here to stay in the know 24/7! As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on November 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.