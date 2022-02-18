Fallout 76 Gameplay Shows Off Invaders from Beyond Update

Fallout 76’s developers have teased more than once the arrival of the game’s next big update which includes the “Invaders from Beyond” event, and this week, we finally got to see some of that content firsthand. A video from the devs featuring gameplay from within the event as well as commentary about what’s planned was shared this week. The same video covered other topics as well such as the Fallout Worlds feature and how it’s incorporating more parts of the game soon such as S.C.O.R.E. progression from challenges.

That video can be seen below for those who want to know more about the next big Fallout 76 update. The discussions about the Invaders from Beyond event are more towards the beginning of the video with the other announcements and discussions saved for the end.

While the gameplay video from the devs shares some insights into the Invaders from Beyond update, players don’t actually have to wait until the update itself goes live to experience what’s within. That’s because the update is available on the test servers still for players to try out now. The notes for the update released in a previous Inside the Vault post can be found below to get you started:

Fallout 76’s Invaders from Beyond Update

Every hour on the hour an Alien Mothership will appear above one of several high-profile Appalachian locations to deploy three Brainwave Siphons in the area.

Travel to the Mothership’s location and examine Siphon Kappa to start the event.

When the event begins, players must destroy all three Brainwave Siphons, one after the other, before the aliens can complete their Brainwave Extraction process.

There’s just one problem: Each Siphon is protected by a force field, which is controlled by a different Alien Commander.

Defeat alien forces to draw out the Commander for each Siphon. Take out the Commander and the force field will drop, allowing you and your event mates to destroy the Siphon.

If you manage to demolish all three Brainwave Siphons in time, you will receive some loot, XP, and have a chance to earn plans to craft new alien weaponry and C.A.M.P. objects.

Keep your guard up, because as long as the Invaders from Beyond Seasonal Event is live, you may encounter extraterrestrial interlopers at select Public Events, including Campfire Tales, Free Range, and Line in the Sand. You may also spot our curious visitors in new Random Encounters that we’re adding with this update.

Fallout 76’s Invaders from Beyond event is currently being tested ahead of its live release.