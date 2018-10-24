‘Fallout 76’ Helmets For Habitat Charity Auction Underway

It's one thing to own the helmet included with the special edition of Fallout 76. But it's another when you own a one-of-a-kind design that truly says it's yours -- and Bethesda is giving you such an opportunity to do so.

The publisher has announced that it has teamed up with Hypebeast -- an online destination that specializes in fashion, culture and streetwear -- to create the Helmets for Habitat program, a charitable initiative that will support Habitat For Humanity.

The program consists of an auction featuring a variety of custom painted Fallout 76 power armor helmets, which you can see below. The designs were submitted by dozens of renowned artists, including Grizzle Marine, Hydro74, Cloakwork, Ceeze and more, and truly feature some one-of-a-kind pieces of work that any Fallout fan would be proud to own. The helmet designs are currently up for auction here, and are running for the next 20 days, leading up to the release of the Fallout 76 game.

"All proceeds from the final auction sale of each helmet will benefit Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries, to advance the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to call home. In the spirit of Fallout 76 and global rebuilding, Bethesda is thrilled to continue its support for Habitat for Humanity and their noble mission to transform lives and communities through affordable housing," the companies noted in a press release.

"Bethesda's previous initiatives with Habitat for Humanity include donating proceeds from sale of the 'Take Me Home Country Roads' cover as heard in the official Fallout 76 announcement trailer, in addition to donating sales from the traveling Mement-o-Matic coin pressing machine. Bethesda is committed to donating a minimum of $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity over the course of these charitable initiatives."

If you're in the New York area, you can actually see these helmets for themselves, as you can visit the Microsoft Store on Fifth Avenue and get a close look at them. That lightning one, for example, looks pretty amazing, but that's probably because of the Skyrim motif.

So if you ever wanted to take part in Fallout history or just have a great helmet to call your own, these auctions are for you!

Fallout 76 releases on November 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.