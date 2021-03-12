Fallout 76 Releases New Locked and Loaded Update for Testing

✖

Fallout 76 players who’ve been eager to try out the game’s next update can now do so through the Public Test Servers that have gone live as of Friday. The test servers reopened for players to test out the “Locked and Loaded” update teased back in January which adds two notable features to the game: Extra C.A.M.P. Slots and more S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts. To prep players for what’s inside the update, the Fallout 76 team also released a set of patch notes for the PTS changes detailing what’s new.

C.A.M.P. Slots and the extra S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts do exactly what their names suggest. Within the update, players will have access to more than one C.A.M.P. with those settlements saved in a system that allows them to pull from their presets to change up their surroundings accordingly. S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts similarly allow players to configure different combinations of Perk Cards to essentially create “classes” of their choosing.

Both the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts and C.A.M.P. Slots are limited to two per character for the time being. Bethesda mentioned previously that players would be able to unlock more of these through things like the Atomic Shop, but further details on that have not been announced.

The patch notes below for the latest PTS update should answer any remaining questions as they related to S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts and C.A.M.P. Slots, and the test servers are open now for players to visit.

S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts

Visit a “Punch Card Machine” at any time to adjust your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. to your heart’s content, change your Perk Card selections, and save your new setup into a new slot. Your characters will gain access to S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts starting at level 25. Currently, each character can have up to two S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadout slots, and you can swap between them using a Punch Card Machine. In addition, you can rename your Loadout slots, which will help you quickly tell them apart.

At level 25, you’ll learn the Plan to build a Punch Card Machine in your C.A.M.P. so that you can change up your Loadouts whenever you head home. We’ve also placed Punch Card Machines at Train Stations throughout Appalachia, and you can use any you find in other players’ C.A.M.P.s, as well.

We’ve removed the “Move-a-Point” option on the level-up screen, since S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts allow you to change your stats much more easily.

C.A.M.P. Slots