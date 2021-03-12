Fallout 76 Releases New Locked and Loaded Update for Testing
Fallout 76 players who’ve been eager to try out the game’s next update can now do so through the Public Test Servers that have gone live as of Friday. The test servers reopened for players to test out the “Locked and Loaded” update teased back in January which adds two notable features to the game: Extra C.A.M.P. Slots and more S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts. To prep players for what’s inside the update, the Fallout 76 team also released a set of patch notes for the PTS changes detailing what’s new.
C.A.M.P. Slots and the extra S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts do exactly what their names suggest. Within the update, players will have access to more than one C.A.M.P. with those settlements saved in a system that allows them to pull from their presets to change up their surroundings accordingly. S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts similarly allow players to configure different combinations of Perk Cards to essentially create “classes” of their choosing.
Both the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts and C.A.M.P. Slots are limited to two per character for the time being. Bethesda mentioned previously that players would be able to unlock more of these through things like the Atomic Shop, but further details on that have not been announced.
The patch notes below for the latest PTS update should answer any remaining questions as they related to S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts and C.A.M.P. Slots, and the test servers are open now for players to visit.
S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts
- Visit a “Punch Card Machine” at any time to adjust your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. to your heart’s content, change your Perk Card selections, and save your new setup into a new slot.
- Your characters will gain access to S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts starting at level 25.
- Currently, each character can have up to two S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadout slots, and you can swap between them using a Punch Card Machine.
- In addition, you can rename your Loadout slots, which will help you quickly tell them apart.
- At level 25, you’ll learn the Plan to build a Punch Card Machine in your C.A.M.P. so that you can change up your Loadouts whenever you head home.
- We’ve also placed Punch Card Machines at Train Stations throughout Appalachia, and you can use any you find in other players’ C.A.M.P.s, as well.
- We’ve removed the “Move-a-Point” option on the level-up screen, since S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts allow you to change your stats much more easily.
C.A.M.P. Slots
- Each C.A.M.P. you construct is now saved as a C.A.M.P. Slot, which you can access and manage through the new “C.A.M.P. Slots” menu in the upper-left corner of the Map.
- Currently, each of your characters will have access to two C.A.M.P. Slots: The C.A.M.P. you already have in-game, plus an additional Slot.
- You can use the C.A.M.P. Slots menu to see all of your current C.A.M.P. Slots, rename them, and choose their Map icons.
- You can only have one active C.A.M.P. at a time, and all others will be considered “stored.”
- Your active C.A.M.P.’s map icon will appear yellow to you.
- If you enable your active C.A.M.P.’s Public Map Icon, it will appear on the map in white to other players. When the Public Map Icon is disabled, only you will be able to see it.
- Only you will be able to see the icons for your stored C.A.M.P.s.
- To change which C.A.M.P. you’d like to use, head to the Map to click one of your C.A.M.P.s, or select it in the C.A.M.P. Slots menu, and then choose “Set as active C.A.M.P.”
- Your stored C.A.M.P.s will not load into the world, show icons to other players on the Map, or produce resources from Resource Generators.
- With the introduction of C.A.M.P. Slots, we’ve also made changes to the way Vending Machines and Display Cases work.
- Your Vending Machines will have the same shared inventory across all of your C.A.M.P.s, so that you won’t need to reassign the items you’d like to sell every time you build a new C.A.M.P.
- We’ve also merged all Vending Machine item slots into a single pool, which means you will now be able to sell the maximum number of items with just one Vending Machine.
- Other types of vendors, like Refrigerators and Fermenters, now also share their inventories across your different C.A.M.P.s.
- Your Display Cases, however, are not shared across C.A.M.P.s, which will give you the ability to show off different items at each of your homes.
- While we were working to implement C.A.M.P. Slots, we also added the ability to build and use Display Cases and Vending Machines inside of your Shelters.
- Vending Machines in Shelters will share the same slots and item assignments as those you’ve built in your C.A.M.P.s.
- Display Cases you build inside Shelters will allow you to assign different items from any Displays you may have in your C.A.M.P.