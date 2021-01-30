Fallout 76 Will Follow Up the Inventory Update With 2 Helpful Features

✖

With Fallout 76’s sizable inventory update just recently out the door and into players’ hands, Bethesda already has plans for two more big changes to come in a future update. The latest Inside the Vault post from Bethesda detailed plans to add S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts as well as C.A.M.P. Slots that’ll make it so that players aren’t locked into any one S.P.E.C.I.A.L. point distribution or C.A.M.P. setup and can instead have pre-saved options to cycle between as they please.

The S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts in particular would be a notable change for a Fallout game where players are typically locked into the character they’ve created from the initial distribution of their S.P.E.C.I.A.L. points. Through this new feature, players will be able to “reboot” the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. points and essentially create different classes that consist of unique combinations of both S.P.E.C.I.A.L. points and Perk Cards. The feature won’t be available at the start of the game, however, and will only be usable after reaching level 25.

“One of the most common requests we’ve seen from the community is for a way to completely reset a character’s S.P.E.C.I.A.L. attributes so that it’s quicker and easier to overhaul your build,” Bethesda said about the new feature. “We hear you, and starting at level 25, your characters will gain access to S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, which offer the brand-new ability to reboot all of your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. points, for free, whenever you’re in your C.A.M.P. This will allow you to create and save custom S.P.E.C.I.A.L. point allocations and Perk Card assignments, and then switch between them.”

To swap out your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, all you’ll have to do is visit a Punch Card Machine. Players will have two S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, but Bethesda said it’s looking at exploring new ways to unlock more slots in the future “such as through the Atomic Shop.” That probably means you’ll end up paying for more slots which is unfortunate, but you’ll at least get two to start with.

A similar feature to the bank of S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts will give players the option to pick between different C.A.M.P. setups.

“It can be tough to decide between building a brand-new home or sticking with your current C.A.M.P. creation, because you can only have one at a time,” Bethesda said. “Going forward, you won’t have to choose whether to open a Wasteland B&B, fortify a Free States outpost, or run your own Red Rocket Station—Instead, C.A.M.P. Slots will help you do it all. Your characters will be able to build multiple different C.A.M.P.s, each with its own location, build budget, custom name, and even a unique map icon. While you will only be able to have one active C.A.M.P. at a time, you can easily switch among them using a new C.A.M.P. Builds widget or your C.A.M.P. icons on the map”

These new Fallout 76 features are planned to be available on the test servers as early as February 5th.