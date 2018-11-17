‘Fallout 76’ Makes Fun Of Itself With This Lore Easter Egg

Last month, there was a big to-do about a glaring inconsistency with some of the lore in Fallout 76. Though Bethesda clarified their stance on where the prequel stands and what that means for the games as we know them, the studio couldn’t help but to poke fun at themselves a little bit – and this is why we love them.

Mild spoilers ahead:

Kent Connolly was a ghoul in Fallout 4 that was obsessed with the Silver Shroud, a renowned comic book vigilante. He’s back – sort of – in the form of a terminal message found in the Riverside Manor in Fallout 76. The mansion served as the home to fictional actress Shannon Rivers, who played a huge role in the comic book series for the radio adaptation.

This quest was a fun one, especially for those that played Fallout 4. Still, back to the lore. Once the terminal is reached, the below message talks about what is canon and what’s been tampered with – a subject the Bethesda team is very familiar with – and ends on a cheeky note saying, “Like many fans, I was dismayed by the changes to the Garb of Secrets …”

For the full message:

“This episode [The Thieves of Thebes] seems to suggest that the Mistress may not have possessed the Eye during her second expedition to Egypt to vanquish the Cult of the Unseen Seer. As I’m sure you know, in Mistress of Mystery #141, a flashback shows the Mistress wearing the Eye at a museum gala that must have occurred between the first and second expeditions. The fan consensus is that she obtained the Eye during the first expedition, although I personally think it was among the relics she inherited from her father the archaeologist.”

But the message isn’t just a sly joke on the studio themselves, but it’s a joke within a joke since – speaking in canon – Kent’s presence makes no sense at all since he was a Fallout 4 character, which took place long after the events in Fallout 76.

Fallout 76 is available now, lore and all, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.