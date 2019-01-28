‘Fallout 76’ Maintenance Announced Ahead of New Update

Fallout 76’s next patch is planned for Tuesday, Bethesda has confirmed, with scheduled maintenance taking the servers offline as the update is applied.

A Bethesda community manager confirmed the schedule for the next update on Monday by confirming in a Reddit post pertaining to a bug that the update was planned for a Tuesday release. Commenting in a second post which was made to spread the news of the incoming patch, the same community manager said the patch would be released on all platforms at the same time instead of releasing the PC version first and consoles coming second in the way that previous updates have rolled out.

The Bethesda Support Twitter account followed up these statements by tweeting one of its regular messages to followers that alerted them to the upcoming maintenance which will take the servers offline around 9 a.m. EST on January 29th. A link to Bethesda’s Fallout 76 forums confirmed that the patch notes would be released at some point when the game goes offline.

#Fallout76 Fallout 76 will be offline across all platforms around 9:00am EST January 29th while we perform maintenance.

“We’re currently planning to bring Fallout 76 offline across all platforms around 9:00 a.m. EST tomorrow, January 29 to perform maintenance and apply updates,” the forums page read. “Once downtime begins, you will be unable to log into or play Fallout 76 until we bring the game back online. Patch notes for tomorrow’s update will be available after maintenance begins, and we’ll keep you updated in this thread to let you know as soon as you can log back in.”

Bethesda recently laid out its plans for a future Fallout 76 update which will add a new PvP mode for players who prefer their PvP matches with fewer restrictions. It also touched on the contents of Patch 5 – the one scheduled to release on Tuesday – which expanded on a past list of improvements planned for the update. Bugs pertaining to perks will be squashed and other areas improved in the update, Bethesda said, with the full patch notes releasing on Tuesday during the downtime.