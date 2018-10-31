‘Fallout 76’ Team Clears Up Microtransaction Concerns

Now that Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC fans have all gotten at least a small chance to check out Fallout 76 for themselves, Bethesda wanted to take a moment to clear the air once more surrounding microtransactions and the rumored loot crates.

Though the studio has already mentioned in the past that their upcoming online game will not feature loot boxes, the rumor has once again started to gain traction. Though 76 is an online-only game, it won’t adapt a pay-to-win model that many initially feared, and that includes loot crates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with our sister site GameSpot over at PAX Australia this past week, Bethesda’s Pete Hines once again revisited the topic of in-game purchases. “If you don’t want to spend money in the Atomic shop for cosmetic stuff you don’t have to,” Hines said. “We give you a shitload of Atoms just for playing the game. Folks that want to spend money on whatever the hell it is because they don’t have enough Atoms, they can, but it’s not, ‘I’m now better playing against other players because I spent money.’ It’s not pay-to-win. And it’s not loot crates.”

With our own hands-on time with the game, we can confirm that you pretty much get Atoms just by breathing, so this means of currency is in no way hard to come by. Hines also added that in order to make sure that their upcoming game stays on the “right side of the line,” they will be releasing free DLC packs to players post-launch, and they also have plans to support this game “indefinitely.”

What do you think about their stance on the “right side of the line?” Does Hines’ recent statement make you feel better about Fallout 76 and what it has to offer? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below.

As for Fallout 76 itself, the game is set to arrive on November 14, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can learn even more about the online experience from our further coverage here, including B.E.T.A schedule times, future plans, and hidden secrets to find along the way.