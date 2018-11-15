Fans Think ‘Fallout 76’ Mocks EA’s “Pride and Accomplishment” Comment

A line buried in one of Fallout 76’s many terminals appears to take a shot at Electronic Arts’ infamous “pride and accomplishment” comment, and players haven’t let the discovery go unnoticed.

Terminals in Fallout games often hide all sorts of jokes if players set aside the time to look through them, and Fallout 76 seems to be no different with the most memorable part of EA’s past comment found in a computer. By traveling to the Mount Blair trainyard, players found an “Admin Panel” terminal there that included several comments related to benefits employees receive. Saying “The following benefits apply to all employees,” the terminal listed the three points below as things employees of the trainyard could look forward to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Weekends: Provided weekly

Punch Cards: Provided weekly

A sense of pride and accomplishment

The terminal information was spotted and quickly shared to the game’s subreddit with players pointing out within the day that this appears to be a jab at EA and its response to players’ concerns with Star Wars Battlefront II’s microtransactions. EA said late last year that “The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes” in an attempt to explain the mechanisms in place for unlocking new heroes to play as. The response from EA became the most downvoted comment on Reddit as more people heard about the response and flooded into the discussion to downvote it themselves and keep it on a downward spiral.

Is there a chance the “pride and accomplishment” line in Fallout 76 just a joke to go along with the rest of the “benefits” employees get, especially since this terminal’s info was directed at employees and not consumers? There always is, but any instance of the phrase “pride and accomplishment” within the gaming community will have the thought of EA’s comment attached to it now likely well into the future. It’s not much of a stretch to imagine any instance of the phrase being used in a joking manner was decided on without the intent of referencing EA’s comment. Even if that wasn’t the intent, it’s hard to imagine someone putting that line in a game and not predicting how it’ll be interpreted. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey also appeared to include a reference to the comment, and people picked up on that quickly.

Fallout 76 has more funny moments than just this one buried in the terminals as well. Before the game was even fully released for everyone, people noticed that one of the terminals had what appeared to be a reference to The Office.

Fallout 76 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.