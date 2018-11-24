‘Fallout 76’ Mod Adds Classic ‘Fallout’ Ambient Tracks

Though Bethesda did something very different this time around with Fallout 76 by bringing the Wasteland online, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t still feel like a Fallout game. Still, there will always be more ways the latest spin-off game can connect to the franchise as a whole, and that’s where this classic Fallout mod comes into play.

This mod is simple – All it does is replace all of the Fallout 76 ambient tracks with the sounds of both Fallout 1 and Fallout 2. The mod’s creator did add one stipulation, however: “Unfortunately, at this time there is no way to disable combat music, and so it has been untouched. As soon as I find out a way to do so, I will update this mod.”

Interested in checking this mod out for yourself? It’s super easy to install, check it out over on Nexus Mods right here!

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Though official mods are still not available, that hasn’t stopped players from making their own – as PC players so often do. Interested in learning more about the online Wasteland? We’ve got you covered:

“As of right now, I’m loving the hell out of it. Would I have loved a Fallout 5? Absolutely, but Fallout 76 is charming and it really is a fresh perspective on a franchise that didn’t necessarily need it, but it’s welcome nonetheless,” reads our review in-progress.

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this will surprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”

