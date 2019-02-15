‘Fallout 76’ Is Adding New Quests and Stash Size Increases In Upcoming Update

Bethesda took to their website once more for another “inside the Vault” bit to share with Fallout 76 players what’s on the horizon. From new events, to new content all together, the studio continuous to work on their promise of worthy post-launch content.

“We mentioned our upcoming “Survival” mode is currently planned for release in March for fans of PvP, but we will also be introducing new PvE content for those of you who seek adventure through quests, events, and other features,” said Bethesda. “We’re planning to do this through series of weekly updates we’re calling “Wild Appalachia”, which will be our first big content drop of the year and spans the next few months. In addition to new quests, events, and challenges it will also bring new content to C.A.M.P.s, Crafting, and much more.”

The studio also mentioned that they will be releasing a full roadmap soon so that players can clearly see what sort of content is on the way. Bethesda also shared a small snippet of the upcoming patch, including yet another stash size increase and changes to what triggers the WANTED system:

Stash Limit Increase to 800 – We know this continues to be a big one. Next week, we are raising the Stash limit from 600 to 800 pounds. Like last time, we are constantly evaluating storage space and discussing ways we can make improvements, but not at the expense of server stability. We hope this additional increase to 800 pounds will help you store even more of the awesome item’s you’ve found in the Wasteland!

– We know this continues to be a big one. Next week, we are raising the Stash limit from 600 to 800 pounds. Like last time, we are constantly evaluating storage space and discussing ways we can make improvements, but not at the expense of server stability. We hope this additional increase to 800 pounds will help you store even more of the awesome item’s you’ve found in the Wasteland! The M79 Grenade Launcher and the Auto Grenade Launcher are now classified as Heavy Weapons – A fix is being made to properly label the M79 Grenade Launcher and Auto Grenade Launcher as Heavy Weapons. They will also now correctly benefit from all Heavy Weapons perks except for Heavy Gunner, as we believe it makes more sense for these weapons to benefit from the Demolitions Expert perk. Boom!

– A fix is being made to properly label the M79 Grenade Launcher and Auto Grenade Launcher as Heavy Weapons. They will also now correctly benefit from all Heavy Weapons perks except for Heavy Gunner, as we believe it makes more sense for these weapons to benefit from the Demolitions Expert perk. Boom! Accidentally Damaging another player’s C.A.M.P. will no longer tag you as WANTED – From our Known Issues list, players who accidentally shoot, hit, or disturb another player’s C.A.M.P. will no longer become WANTED and viewed as engaging in PvP. Instead you must actively work to be malicious to another player and DESTROY their C.A.M.P. objects for it to be considered a PvP action and become marked as WANTED. We will closely monitor player feedback to this change.

– From our Known Issues list, players who accidentally shoot, hit, or disturb another player’s C.A.M.P. will no longer become WANTED and viewed as engaging in PvP. Instead you must actively work to be malicious to another player and DESTROY their C.A.M.P. objects for it to be considered a PvP action and become marked as WANTED. We will closely monitor player feedback to this change. Player Icons now display in more areas throughout the game – Once Patch 6 arrives, hovering over a player on the map will now display their player icon, and Workshops will display their owners’ player icons, too. Additionally, when viewing a turret created by another player, you’ll now be able to see the owner’s name and player icon in the turret’s nameplate.

– Once Patch 6 arrives, hovering over a player on the map will now display their player icon, and Workshops will display their owners’ player icons, too. Additionally, when viewing a turret created by another player, you’ll now be able to see the owner’s name and player icon in the turret’s nameplate. Quest containers during the Feed the People and Path to Enlightenment events now only accept quest items – With this fix, players can no longer accidentally transfer items from their inventories into these quest containers. As a result, you should now be able to complete these events without fear of losing non-quest items.

Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.