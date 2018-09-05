Fallout 76: In-Game Dialogue, Quest Progression, and More Details Revealed

Ever since Fallout 76 made its grand debut back at E3 earlier this year, fans of the Wasteland have clamoured to learn more about the different spin the team at Bethesda took regarding their beloved RPG franchise. Now we’ve learned even more, including how deathly silent the survival world of Fallout 76 can actually be.

One of the biggest questions fans have about the upcoming 76 titles is “What about the NPCs?” With VP Pete Hines repeatedly stating the game will only feature other players, the loss of interesting in-game personas was felt. Apparently, it’s not exactly what it sounds (you’ll see why that’s funny in a moment) like … at least according to Game Informer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NPCs and Silence

According to the most recent issue of Game Informer magazine, there is absolutely no dialogue in game. There are NPCs technically, but they are robots and won’t have any voices. Characters, much like many other games, will also be voiceless making imagination almost a must for those craving a more hardcore RPG experience.

For those that worry robotic NPCs translates to ‘dull’, don’t be. They’re not all vendors, and they’re not all just generic canon fodder. Many of them will have their own personalities, their own experiences, and something unique that makes them memorable. Unfortunately, Bethesda didn’t go much more into detail on that front.

Quest Progression

Quests in the game, though the focus is more on the social aspects of the Wasteland, will be given upon arrival much like Skyrim. According to Game Informer, this was because Bethesda wanted to retain the sense that this was very much a “game” and not just a survival throwaway.

Since many were worried that online meant a total skeleton of a beloved series, the “load ’em up” quest mentality will help give a sense of purpose and drive within the game.

Since the map is so huge, even larger than that of Fallout 4, those quests will be more than enough to keep players busy.

Map, 6 Regions

The map in Fallout 76 will be the largest yet and will be divided up into 6 different regions. Some of these areas will safeguard against PvP, while others are designed to be an incredible challenge.

Another important aspect of this is that the zones scale, so for those higher level characters – the world will adapt to them. This also goes hand in hand with Bethesda’s early confirmation that there will be means in which they control griefing and unwanted PvP.

You can learn even more about Fallout 76 with the latest issue of Game Informer.

H/T Reddit