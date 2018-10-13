‘Fallout 76’ Has More Voice Lines Than Previous Games Despite No Human NPCs

Bethesda is taking the Fallout franchise into a completely different direction with their prequel-spinoff Fallout 76. For the first time ever, the franchise is going entirely online which means a few major changes have to occur. One of the biggest? NPCs and how there aren’t actually any human ones. But just because you can’t romance another Danse doesn’t mean you don’t hear any other human voices in the game – in fact, there are more human voice lines in 76 than the previous games!

We recently had a chance to sit down and talk with Bethesda during an event all about those beautiful Country Roads and one of the things that came up was the different take on in-game characters. When the topic of voice work came up, the dev team actually said there were more unique voice actor lines within 76 than previous games. This was in no small part due to the holotapes.

There are holotapes players can find all over the map. It’s true, there are no human NPCs in-game. This is because the team wanted you as a player to feel alone until you sought out another player. A true sense of exploration with unpredictable side effects.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a story and players can learn more about the more sordid side of survival through listening to survivor recollections via these taps that can be played through the Pip-Boy. This made me feel engaged, like I was truly uncovering something important. It’s also great for lore hunters and for those craving deeper meaning.

There are various robots you’ll encounter along the way as well, as with previous games, but the real human connection comes from the tales of those that didn’t make it and the players that we meet along the way.

We’ve got tons of Fallout 76 coverage pouring in! To stay up to date on the latest news, check out our full community hub right here to stay in the know 24/7! As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on November 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.