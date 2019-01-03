‘Fallout 76’ Nuke Bug Fixed

Yesterday, we reported on a bug that many Fallout 76 players jokingly called the “Y2K” glitch that messed with how the nukes worked in the game so much so that they didn’t really exist during a small timeframe. Bethesda has since been made aware of the issue and deployed a hotfix early this morning to get everything back up and operational.

The studio took to their Support Twitter page to let fans know that the maintenance for this bug has been completed and that the nuke feature was once again accessible to all qualifying players:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#Fallout76 maintenance is complete and the game is accessible. Thank you for your patience. — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) January 2, 2019

As for what this glitch affected, a post on Reddit offered a basic rundown of the different nuke bugs:

The codes were correctly removed from my inventory at the correct time.

Once the codes were wiped I started to farm the new codes, they ended up being the same as last weeks.

the words stayed on the board until ~ 9PM PST and then they disappeared it says both completed and incomplete on the wall.

Access to the silos is also being denied.

You cannot search for more code pieces.

The missile silo holotape shows that they are temporarily unavailable. for 9+ hours now.

Given the nature of code wipes upon use, this shouldn’t have been possible. though there was the theory that the studio purposefully disabled the use of nukes when a request to launch them at Whitespring went viral to bring in the new year.

Following increasing speculation, Bethesda took to the thread to confirm that no – this wasn’t a feature, it was in fact a bug.

Bethesda then replied, ” Hey everyone, just sharing the news that we’re actively investigating the nuke silo access issue. We are currently planning to release a hotfix tomorrow. Keep an eye out on the @BethesdaSupport twitter for updates as always.”

Now the fix has been deployed and you can blow up players to your heart’s content. As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.