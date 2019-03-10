‘Fallout 76’ Player Creates “Deathclaw Maze,” Hilarity Ensues

There’s no denying that Fallout 76 has had an uphill battle since it launched last year, but that hasn’t stopped Bethesda from bringing in new content, and it certainly hasn’t stopped players from enjoying themselves. That said, one player has built a delightful Deathclaw Maze, and it is all sorts of hilarious.

As can be seen in the video above, the player likely went through quite a bit of trouble to construct the maze. Not only is the actual build of the labyrinth difficult enough as it is with the C.A.M.P. system, but there is a live Deathclaw in there that the player had to tame. Luckily, they took to Reddit to share the process with everyone.

“This is entirely an experience of fear,” user Vault101manguy said. “The people in the video likely couldn’t tell at the time but tame-ables function on the same player damage rules as players, so they are only doing slap damage unless the player is either wanted or has reciprocated pvp. But that is really hard to think about when you’re unexpectedly faced with a deathclaw that is chasing you through a locked maze. Nobody in the video actually died.”

A community manager for Bethesda even commented, saying “I remember you and your oven… this is next level.” For those who don’t know, the same player has also constructed two other creations that aim to torment players who encounter them, one of which was a giant oven that they lured others into. The other was simply known as Murder Church.

Many people who were commenting on the video and the corresponding Reddit post were loving it, even saying that this is the type of content that should be coming out of the wasteland. It’s no secret that Fallout 76 has seen its fair share of struggles since the beginning, but with this sort of fun happening in-game, how could one not enjoy it?

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about the Deathclaw Maze? Do you think Bethesda should place a focus on improving players’ experiences through C.A.M.P. creations that implement some fun? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

