‘Fallout 76’ Makes Fun of Presidential Alert

There was a ‘Presidential Alert’ test that set phones a-buzz earlier this week and the internet could not help but to poke fun at the text message we all knew was coming. With a message that read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No Action is needed,” the memes came pouring out almost immediately. Also getting in on the fun is the team over at Bethesda with their own Wasteland-inspired spin.

Overseer Alert THIS IS A TEST of the Vault-Tec Emergency Alert System. You may remain in Vault 76 until November 14 #Fallout76 — Fallout (@Fallout) October 3, 2018

The “Overseer Alert,” which is a major component in the game itself, reads “THIS IS A TEST of the Vault-Tec Emergency Alert System. You may remain in Vault 76 until November 14.” With gameplay coming soon and the team continuing to amp up Vault Dwellers for the impending release, it was a pretty hilarious take on the Alert – especially for Fallout fans.

Good call! — Fallout (@Fallout) October 3, 2018

Fallout 76 launches on November 14, 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

Fallout 76 launches on November 14, 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. For those looking forward to the Beta, that goes live on October 23 first on the Microsoft platform and then later on the 30th for PC and PlayStation 4.



